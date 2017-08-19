Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 19 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for Telugu Titans vs U Mumba and U.P. Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers

Image courtesy: Telugu Titans on Twitter

In the inter-zonal challenge week, Rahul Chaudhari led Telugu Titans will face U Mumba in hope to end their 8-game win-less streak in Pro Kabaddi League 5.

While home team U.P. Yoddha will look to claim the top spot in the points table of Zone B with a win against Haryana Steelers in the 2nd game of tonight. With some great raiders and defenders taking on the mat tonight, we are here to help you with the Khel Kabaddi picks of the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Rahul Chaudhari

The raiding machine, Rahul Chaudhary is undoubtedly one of the best raiders of PKL and is the leading raid point scorer of PKL with 548 raid points to his name. Despite Telugu Titans not managing to win, Rahul is the 2nd leading raid point scorer of PKL 5 and just 9 points away from becoming the leading raid points scorer of PKL.

He is just 15 points away from becoming the first ever player to complete 600 points in PKL. He will look to complete both milestones with a Super 10 tonight against the struggling defence of U Mumba.

Nitin Tomar

The most expensive player of PKL 5, has showed his potential with couple of match-winning performances this season. It was a tough call to chose between Nitin and Rishank after last night’s performance, but Nitin has been consistent throughout PKL 5 scoring 6 or more points in 5 out of 6 games. He is also the leading raid point scorer of U.P. Yoddha with 40 raid points to his name. He will look to continue his fine form and aim to win their first home game tonight.

Surender Nada

After the kind of form Surender Nada is showing, you can’t afford to keep him out of your Khel Kabaddi team. He is the first player in the history of PKL to score 4 consecutive High 5s in PKL. Overall, he has scored almost 55% of Haryana Steelers total tackle points so far in PKL 5. His average of 6 tackle points per game is the best by any defender in PKL 5. He will look to continue his fine form against the U.P. Yoddha tonight.

Other players to watch out for

Anup Kumar – The captain cool of U Mumba is the leading raid point scorer of his side with 29 raid points. He is also the 2nd most prolific raider of PKL with 406 raid points. Alike, Nitin Tomar he is also the consistent performer of U Mumba so far, scoring 6 or more points in 4 out of their 5 games so far this season. He will look score big against the struggling defence of Telugu Titans. You subsitute him with Nitin, if you have him in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.