Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 22 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips of Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan and U.P. Yoddha vs Bengal Warriros

Puneri Paltan will take on Gujarat FortuneGiants in Lucknow today

As you all know, the intra-zonal games are going to start once again tonight, as zone A table toppers Gujarat Fortunegiants will face the Puneri Paltan to extend their 6-game unbeaten streak in Pro Kabbadi League 5.

U.P. Yoddha will take on the Bengal Warriors in the 2nd game of the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Jang Kun Lee

Jang Kun Lee is the most prolific foriegn raider of VIVO Pro Kabaddi with 270 raid points to his name. He is also the leading raid point scorer of Bengal Warriors this season, scoring 27 raid points. He was the leading point scorer of their previous encounter in their last face-off, scoring without getting tacked even once in his 10 raids. He will look to score his first Super 10 of this seaosn tonight.

Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal is undoubtedly one of the best all-rounders in the PKL and one of the two players with more than 150 raid and tackle points to his name. He is contributing equally in attack and defense for Puneri Paltan. He is Puneri Paltan's leading point scorer this season with 29 points to his name. Sandeep is one of the two players with more than 10 raid and tackle points this season. He will be a vital cog of Pune defence against Gujarat's inexperiance raiders.

Abozar Mighani

The Iranian right-corner is the best defender to have in your Khel Kabaddi team tonight. He is the 3rd leading tackle point scorer of this season and just 5 points away from the leader, Nada. He will look to dominate the Pune raiders, who are performing inconsistently so far. He is the only Gujarat defender to have scored a High 5 this seaosn and will look for another High 5 tonight.

Other players to watch out for

Sachin – The 18-year-old raider, Sachin is the leading raid point scorer of Gujarat Fortunegiants with 54 raid points. Considering his form, it was a tough call to keep him out of the top 3 picks of the day. But you can undoubteldly subsitute him with Sandeep, if he features in your card collection.

Nitin Tomar – It’s a big call to keep the most expensive player of PKL 5 out of the top 3 picks of the day, but he is not scoring big. He is the leading raid point scorer of U.P. Yoddha with 47 points to his name. You can surly rely on him, if you have them in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.