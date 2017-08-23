Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 23 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi and U.P. Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Haryana Steelers will star in the first match of the day

On the 2nd last day of the Lucknow leg of Pro Kabaddi League 5, Haryana Steelers will look to extend their 4-game unbeaten run while facing Dabang Delhi K.C. in the first game of the day while home team U.P. Yoddha will take on the Ajay Thakur led Tamil Thalaivas in search of their first home victory in the 2nd game of the day.

With so many star defenders and raider taking on the mat, we are here to help you with your Khel Kabaddi team. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Ajay Thakur

Ajay Thakur is undoubtedly one of the best raiders of India. He was struggling for form initially, but showed glimpses of his fine raiding in their previous encounter against Delhi by scoring 13 raid points.

He is the 5th leading raid point scorer of VIVO PKL with 342 raid points and will look to continue his fine form tonight.

U.P. Yoddha defense is consistently struggling to impress, specially their cover. He will look to take advantage of that and cross the 350 raid point milestone tonight.

Meraj Sheykh

The Iranian all-rounder has been the only consistent performer for Delhi and a player to have in your Khel Kabaddi team.

He is the leading raid point scorer of Delhi with 30 raid points. He is consistently scoring 7 or more points in each of his last 3 matches. Meraj is just 8 points away from becoming the 2nd foreign player to reach 200 points in PKL. He has been the man of pressure situation scoring multiple points raids to avoid all-outs. He will look to continue his fine form tonight.

Surender Nada

Considering Nada’s form, he is a must-have player for any fantasy team. He has scored 5 High 5s in as many matches this season and he is the only one to do so in the history of PKL. He is the leading tackle point scorer of this season with 31 tackle points. He is also the 5th leading tackle point scorer of PKL with 169 tackle points to his name. He will for his 6th High 5 against the relatively inexperienced raiders of Dabang Delhi.

Other players to watch out for

Vikas Khandola – Vikash Khandola has been the go-to-man for Haryana's attack. The promising youngster is the leading raid point scorer of Haryana Steelers with 31 raid points to his name. He missed out on a Super 10 by just 1 point in their previous encounter. You can pick him for your team, if you have him in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.

Nitin Tomar – The most expensive player of PKL 5 is also the 5th leading raid point scorer of PKL 5 with 555 raid points. He has been consistently scoring 5 or more points in 7 out of their 9 games. But he managed to convert it to 10 points just once, and that's the main reason behind him not being in the top 3 picks of the day. However, you can undoubtedly substitute him with Meraj, if he features in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.