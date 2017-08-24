Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 24 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for U.P. Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

Home side UP Yoddhas will take on Telugu Titans in Lucknow

On the day of the Lucknow leg of Pro Kabaddi League 5, home team U.P. Yoddha will take on the Telugu Titans in search of their first home victory. This is the battle between the raid machine, Rahul Chaudhari and the most expensive player of PKL 5 Nitin Tomar. Considering the form of both teams, it can be difficult for you to select 3 players for the Khel Kabaddi team. But, we are here to help you with tonight’s Khel Kabaddi team. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Rahul Chaudhari

If Telugu Titans are playing, Raid Machine Rahul Chaudhari is the must have player for any fantasy team. He is also the leading raid point scorer of VIVO PKL season 5 with 79 raid points to his name. He has already scored 19 raid points in 2 games against U.P. Yoddha including a super 10. Despite Telugu losing both of their games against U.P. Yoddha, Rahul was the top scorer in both games. He has scored a brilliant Super 10 against U Mumba (13 raid points). He is just 2 points away from becoming the first ever player to complete 600 points in PKL and will look to do this tonight.

Rishank Devadiga

The former U Mumba raider is now the leading raid point scorer of U.P. Yoddha with 64 raid points to his name. He completed his Super 10 in the first half last night against Tamil Thalaivas, where he ended up scoring 16 points. He scored 11 raid points in 2 games against Telugu Titans this season and will look to UP raiding attack once again tonight. His points are very necessary, if U.P. Yoddha have to win their only remaining home game.

Sombir

Telugu Titans right-corner, Sombir was emerged as a new spark in their consistently struggling defence. He scored a brilliant High 5 against a strong raiding unit of U Mumba. Sombir also executed 2 super tackles in that game and one was against the captain cool Anup Kumar. He will look to carry the momentum of last game tonight and lead his team to another victory tonight.

Other players to watch out for

Nitin Tomar – The most expensive player of PKL 5 is also the 5th leading raid point scorer of PKL 5 with 59 raid points. He has been consistently scoring 5 or more points in 7 out of their 10 games. But he managed to convert it to 10 points just once, that’s the main reason behind him not being in the top 3 picks of the day. Considering Rishank’s form, it will be risky to include him in your team unless you have him in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.