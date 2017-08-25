Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 25 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy tips for U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal will be in action tonight

The Pro Kabaddi Season 5 caravan reaches its fifth leg in Mumbai, where the home team U Mumba will face the inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game on Friday. The Bengal Warriors will try to stop the Patna Pirates' 'dubki king' Pardeep Narwal in the second encounter.

You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Pardeep Narwal

Ignoring Pardeep Narwal in the Khel Kabaddi game can really shake up your chances in the contest. Despite playing just five matches this season, he has scored 70 raid points at an average of 14 raid points per game, which is the most for any raider this season. He has already scored four Super 10s in five matches and missed out on the fifth by just one point against U.P. Yoddha.

Pardeep scored a brilliant 19 raid points in his previous game, which is the most by a player in a PKL 5 match. He will look to go all guns blazing against the struggling Bengal defence tonight.

Anup Kumar

The captain cool, Anup Kumar is the leading raid point scorer (36 raid points) of U Mumba so far this season and has also been contributing in defence. He has scored six or more points consistently in five out of their six games so far. Anup is also the second most prolific raider of PKL with 413 raid points to his name.

He will look score big tonight against Jaipur, who are missing their key defender Manjeet Chhillar due to injury. He can be a real game changer for your Khel Kabaddi team tonight.

Surinder Singh

Right corner of U Mumba, Surinder Singh is the leading tackle point scorer for the Season 2 champions with 16 tackle points to his name. He has scored three or more tackle points in four out of their six games and will look to continue his fine form.

He is the only U Mumba defender managed to score a High 5 this season. He will be a key for his side tonight as Jaipur have a majority of left raiders in their ranks, who will come towards Surinder on the right corner.

Other players to watch out for

Maninder Singh – Maninder has scored 29 raid points so far for Bengal Warriors. His inconsistency is the main reason behind keeping him out of the Top 3 picks of the day. However, being a right raider, he will look to make the most out of Patna’s weak left-corner tonight. You can try to include him in place of Anup Kumar.

Nitin Rawal – The young Nitin Rawal is protecting the left-corner position for Jaipur Pink Panthers, but he has been doing good work in raiding too. He was Jaipur’s leading raid point scorer against U.P. Yoddha. Being in the defender category, Nitin can be a trump card for your fantasy team by giving points in both offence and defence.