Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 26 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan.

Pardeep Narwal

On the 2nd day of Mumbai leg, Patna Pirates will look to forget last night’s thrilling tie and get back to winning ways against the bottom of the table side Tamil Thalaivas. On the other hand, home team U Mumba will look for their first home win while facing their arch-rivals Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra derby.

We are here to help you with tonight’s Khel Kabaddi picks while so many star raiders, defenders and all-rounders ready to take on the mat. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Pardeep Narwal

No matter how Patna are playing, but you can’t afford to keep the dubki king, Pardeep Narwal out of your Khel Kabaddi team. He has already scored 4 Super 10s in 6 matches and have been the top scorer of their side in all of their 6 matches so far. Pardeep is currently the 2nd most raid point scorer of PKL 5 with 77 raid points and will be eyeing to claim the top spot tonight as he is just 6 points away from the leader. He will look to go all guns blazing against the inexperienced Tamil defence tonight.

Sandeep Narwal

The jumping jack of Kabaddi, Sandeep Narwal is known to be all-over the mat during a PKL match. It is quite difficult to keep him out of the action and from your Khel Kabaddi team. He is equally contributing in offence and defence. He is currently the leading point scorer for Pune with 33 points to his name. He was the leading point scorer of Puneri Paltan when they defeated U Mumba in the 2nd game of this season.

Amit Hooda

The young right-corner Amit Hooda has been the livewire of Tamil defence so far. He has scored 24 tackle points so far in 6 games with help of 2 High 5s. He showed his master class in their previous game against U.P. Yoddha by tackling their main raider Rishank Devadiga on the baulk line to salvage 3-points for his team. He can be the real threat to the raiding heavy Patna Pirates tonight and can be a game changer for your Khel Kabaddi team.

Other players to watch out for

Ajay Thakur – It was a quite tough decision to keep the in-form Ajay Thakur out of today’s top 3 picks of the day, but considering the strong defence of Patna Pirates, it will be quite challenging for him to score his 3rd consecutive Super 10. He is Tamil Thalaivas leading raid point scorer with 36 raid points and can feature in your Khel Kabaddi team in place of Sandeep Narwal.

Vishal Mane – After last-night’s heroic performance, it is a strange call to pick Amit Hooda ahead of Vishal Mane. But, Vishal Mane’s consistency is a question mark and he is not expected to get many opportunities to use his potent weapon Dash tonight as Tamil has majority of left raiders in their rank, who will raid towards him. Still Mane can be included in your team, if he features in your card collection.