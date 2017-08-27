Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 27 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors and U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

U Mumba

On Sunday night double header, Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will go head-to-head in search of their 4th win in Pro Kabaddi League season 5. While home team U Mumba will look to end their 3-match losing streak while facing the bottom of the table side Dabang Delhi in the 2nd game of tonight.

We are here to help you with tonight’s Khel Kabaddi picks while so many star raiders and defenders ready to take on the mat. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Rohit Kumar

You simply can’t afford to keep the talismanic raider, Rohit Kumar out of your Khel Kabaddi team. He is the 3rd leading raid point scorer of PKL 5 with 75 raid points. He has scored 5 Super 10s in 9 games, which is the most by a player this season. His average of 8.33 is the 2nd best in this season after Pardeep Narwal. However, he can change the flow of the game any given time. Rohit Kumar will look to take advantage and score 6th Super 10 against the struggling Bengal defence tonight.

Abolfazl Maghsodlou

The Iranian raider has showed his quality in their last 2 games, where he was the leading raid point scorer of Dabang Delhi. Despite being used as a substitute raider mostly, Abolfazl is the 2nd leading raid point scorer of Delhi with 23 raid points to his name. His 11 points scored against Tamil Thalaivas as a substitute are the most by a Delhi player in PKL 5. He can be the trump card for your Khel Kabaddi team tonight as he is not being noticed by many because of playing under the shadow of Meraj Sheykh.

Nilesh Shinde

Veteran right corner of Nilesh Shinde is the leading tackle point scorer of Dabang Delhi with 18 tackle points to his name. He has scored 3 High 5s this season, which is the 2nd most by a player in PKL 5 after Nada. He has scored a brilliant High 5 in just 6 tackles in their previous encounter against U Mumba and will look to repeat the performance tonight.

Other players to watch out for

Kashiling Adake/Deepak Narwal – Both Kashi and Deepak are the leading raid point scorer of their respective teams in each of their last 2 games. Considering the form of fellow raiders of their teams, they are getting more and more chances to raid during the crucial moments of the game. They have the potential to score big on any given day. You can substitute any one of them with Abolfazl, if you have them in your card collection.

Ravinder Pahal – Ravinder Pahal is the leading tackle point scorer of Bengaluru this season with 21 tackle points to his name. Pahal will look to score big tonight as Bengal’s left raider Jang Kun Lee is struggling with his form and will face Pahal at the right corner. You can undoubtedly substitute him with Nilesh Shinde, if he features in your card collection.