Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 4 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi Fantasy Tips for Bengaluru vs Tamil Thalaivas and Delhi vs Pune.

Rohit Kumar will lead the Bulls' charge tonight

The Pro Kabaddi League action moves to Nagpur, the new home of Bengaluru Bulls on Friday and they will face their fellow team from the South, the Tamil Thalaivas in their first home game. In the other game, the Puneri Paltan will lock horns with the team from the national capital, the Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club.

While all four sides possessing big star players, we are here to help you with your Khel Kabaddi picks for the day.

Today's Khel Kabaddi code is 6409.

Rohit Kumar

After the kind of performance Rohit delivered in their first match, it is very hard to ignore Rohit for your Khel Kabaddi team. He has scored 205 raids points to his name in just 27 matches. He also scored a Super 10 in his side's opening game.

He showed the potential of scoring points in pressure situations as he scored 6 out of his 10 raid points in their first game in do-or-die situations. He is their lead raider and will look to make the most in their first home game against the inexperienced defense of the Thalaivas.

Ajay Thakur

When Tamil Thalaivas are playing, you simply can’t miss to include their most experienced player Ajay Thakur on your fantasy team. Although he scored just six raid points in their first game, you can’t ignore his potential to score big at any given time.

He was the leading raid point scorer of 2016 Kabaddi World Cup with 64 raid points in seven matches with help of five Super 10s. He will look to score big against the team he represented in first two seasons of the Pro Kabaddi league.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan

If you are picking a defender for your Khel Kabaddi team, the king of super tackles, D. Cheralathan is the must-have player. He is the fourth-highest tackle point scorer in PKL history with 155 tackle points to his name.

He scored four tackle points in Pune's first game, including a super tackle. His excellence in super tackle situations gives him an edge over other defenders in the league.

Other players to watch out for

Ajay Kumar – The man made for pressure situations, Ajay Kumar can give your team an extra edge, if you have him in your card collection. He scored seven raid points in their opening game and all of them came in do-or-die situations. He has the potential to do even better against the inexperienced Tamil defense.

R. Sriram – R. Sriram is the player to pick if you are looking to pick a surprise package in your Khel Kabaddi team. Despite coming as a substitute against Gujarat, the 18-year-old raider scored five raid points in his eight raids. He is expected to play in the starting 7 as Delhi raiders are struggling to make an impact.

Sandeep Narwal – The 24-year-old all-rounder, Sandeep is one of the two all-rounders in PKL history with more than 100 raid and tackle points along with Manjeet Chhillar. He has scored six points (2 raid points and 4 tackle points) after the opening game against U Mumba. He can surely be the point booster for your Khel Kabaddi team on any given day.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Schedule: Off/Breaks Explained