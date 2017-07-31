Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Gujarat vs Delhi

Probable starting seven from both the teams

PKL debutants Gujarat FortuneGiants will be led by Sukesh Hegde

Dabang Delhi scripted a piece of history for themselves by winning their first game in any given season, a feat that they had never achieved in the past four seasons and they will look to continue their good form when they face the Gujarat Fortunegiants, the newest entrants into the Pro Kabaddi League on 1st August 2017 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Most of Delhi's success has to be attributed to the Iranian duo of Meraj Sheykh and Abolfazl Maghsoudlou, both of whom combined spectacularly to collect 11 points.

In the defence, Nilesh Shinde started slowly but soon he found his form, collecting a high-5 in his very first game for Delhi.

Gujarat will play their first game in the PKL and will hope their skipper Sukesh Hegde sets the tone to rip past the strong defence of Nilesh Shinde and Bajirao Hodage.

Partnering Sukesh will be talented youngsters Pawan Sehrawat and Mahendra Ganesh Rajput while Fazel Athrachali will lead the defence from the left corner.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Predicted starting lineup

Sukesh Hegde (c) [Raider]

Picked for a considerable amount of money, the skipper of the Gujarat squad will hope to take the raiding duties upon himself and score vital points for the team.

Pawan Sehrawat [Raider]

The youngster, who represented the Bengaluru Bulls last season was highly spoken about by the Bulls coach and his swift raids will be useful in the do-or-die situations.

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput [Raider]

The tall raider was an integral part of the Bengal Warriors charge last season and he will look to play the perfect foil to Sukesh Hegde.

Fazel Athrachali [Defender, left-corner]

Picked as priority pick this season, the Iranian will lead the defence from the left corner and will be banked upon for crucial tackle points.

Manoj Kumar [Defender, left cover]

Strong and capable of tough defence, Manoj will look to combine with Fazel and produce the tackles. With the right-corner position vacant, he could be useful in that position.

Mahipal Narwal [All-rounder]

The 25-year old has 32 matches under his belt and has performed well while raiding and defending, having played for Jaipur and Patna in the earlier seasons.

Vikas Kale

Given that he starts, the defender could either start on the right corner or play in the right cover position, assisting Manoj Kumar.

Dabang Delhi predicted squad

Meraj Sheykh (c) [All-rounder]

The Iranian all-rounder was in robust form against the Panthers and collected seven raid points from the encounter which will make him a key player to watch out for.

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou [Raider]

The towering Iranian did not find a place in the starting seven but his spectacular performance after being subbed in was lauded and he could start in place of Rohit Baliyan or Vishnu Landge.

Vishnu Viraj Landge [Defender, Left cover]

Vishnu enjoyed a good debut and played the role of a supporting defender to Hodage and Shinde that could see him keep his place.

Ravi Dalal [Raider]

The experienced campaigner missed out on the first match and with Hodage, Shinde and Sunil working in unison, one could expect Dalal to get back into the squad.

Nilesh Shinde [Right corner defender]

Shinde was in fabulous form against Jaipur and picked up a High-5 in his first game for Delhi which makes him a sure starter for the game.

Bajirao Hodage [Right cover defender]

Hodage started slow but soon found his bearings as he yielded good support to the corners and he will be vital for Delhi against Gujarat.

Sunil [Left corner defender]

Sunil's acres of experience came to good use as the corner combined well with Nilesh Shinde to produce body blows against Jaipur and he will once again play the same position versus Gujarat.