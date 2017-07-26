Pro Kabaddi 2017 Jaipur Pink Panthers Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
The full schedule of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in light of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5.
The first ever champions of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have often showcased exemplary skill on the mat, which combined with the glamour quotient has translated into a lot of fame for the franchise.
Jasvir Singh has displayed tremendous control of the game through his smart, nonchalant raids while Rajesh Narwal, who slotted into the all-rounder's role for Jaipur played the perfect foil for the veteran raider.
After clinching the inaugural season in style, the Panthers could not carry the same form, failing to qualify for the playoffs after finishing 5th and 6th respectively in the next two seasons.
However, an inspiring performance from skipper Jasvir Singh aided by the fabulous defending from Amit Hooda on the right corner took Jaipur to the playoffs in season 4 but unfortunately for the one-time champions, they could not upstage an energetic Patna outfit in the finals and had to settle for the runner-up position.
This season, Jaipur has been bolstered by the addition of seasoned campaigner Manjeet Chhillar to their side who will also go on to lead the side. The raiding department was given some young flavour with the additions of Selvamani K and Pawan Kumar while Navneet Gautam will re-join Jasvir Singh at the Panthers.
Complete Schedule of Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match #1
Date: 29 July
Opponent: Dabang Delhi KC
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #2
Date: 10 August
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #3
Date: 13 August
Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #4
Date: 18 August
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #5
Date: 20 August
Opponent: U.P Yoddha
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #6
Date: 25 August
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #7
Date: 31 August
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #8
Date: 03 September
Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #9
Date: 05 September
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #10
Date: 14 September
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #11
Date: 17 September
Opponent: Dabang Delhi KC
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #12
Date: 21 September
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #13
Date: 27 September
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #14
Date: 30 September
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #15
Date: 01 October
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #16
Date: 06 October
Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #17
Date: 07 October
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #18
Date: 08 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #19
Date: 10 October
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #20
Date: 11 October
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #21 [WILD CARD MATCH]
Date: 12 October
Opponent: TBD
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #22
Date: 18 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Schedule download link: Jaipur Pink Panthers full schedule PDF here
