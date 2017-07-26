Pro Kabaddi 2017 Jaipur Pink Panthers Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

The full schedule of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in light of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5.

Jasvir Singh will yet again don the lead raider's role this season for Jaipur

The first ever champions of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have often showcased exemplary skill on the mat, which combined with the glamour quotient has translated into a lot of fame for the franchise.

Jasvir Singh has displayed tremendous control of the game through his smart, nonchalant raids while Rajesh Narwal, who slotted into the all-rounder's role for Jaipur played the perfect foil for the veteran raider.

After clinching the inaugural season in style, the Panthers could not carry the same form, failing to qualify for the playoffs after finishing 5th and 6th respectively in the next two seasons.

However, an inspiring performance from skipper Jasvir Singh aided by the fabulous defending from Amit Hooda on the right corner took Jaipur to the playoffs in season 4 but unfortunately for the one-time champions, they could not upstage an energetic Patna outfit in the finals and had to settle for the runner-up position.

This season, Jaipur has been bolstered by the addition of seasoned campaigner Manjeet Chhillar to their side who will also go on to lead the side. The raiding department was given some young flavour with the additions of Selvamani K and Pawan Kumar while Navneet Gautam will re-join Jasvir Singh at the Panthers.

Complete Schedule of Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match #1

Date: 29 July

Opponent: Dabang Delhi KC

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #2

Date: 10 August

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #3

Date: 13 August

Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #4

Date: 18 August

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #5

Date: 20 August

Opponent: U.P Yoddha

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #6

Date: 25 August

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #7

Date: 31 August

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #8

Date: 03 September

Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #9

Date: 05 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #10

Date: 14 September

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #11

Date: 17 September

Opponent: Dabang Delhi KC

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #12

Date: 21 September

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #13

Date: 27 September

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #14

Date: 30 September

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #15

Date: 01 October

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #16

Date: 06 October

Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #17

Date: 07 October

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #18

Date: 08 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #19

Date: 10 October

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #20

Date: 11 October

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #21 [WILD CARD MATCH]

Date: 12 October

Opponent: TBD

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #22

Date: 18 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Schedule download link: Jaipur Pink Panthers full schedule PDF here

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 Panthers from Jaipur everyone will have their eyes on