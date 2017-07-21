Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 Panthers from Jaipur everyone will have their eyes on

The auctions saw the team investing heavily in youth and finding a new captain for themselves.

@amit5793sinha by Amit Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jul 2017, 18:39 IST

The team came close last season to do an encore of the first season but lost to Patna in the finals

Jaipur Pink Panthers might have looked forward to the auctions even after a stupendous show last season where their campaign met the buccaneering Patna Pirates in the final to finish runners up.

The final revealed the gulf that had developed between the Jaipur Pink Panthers and other younger and fitter sides in the tournament, the best of which were playing them in the final that day.

Despite Pardeep Narwal being the centre of all discussions and research by the support staff before the final, the team had no answers to his raw power and speed on the mat.

Narwal played just like he had played in almost every match of the season and helped his team dominate from the first whistle and the Panthers could do little to turn the tide from there.

The finals left the team management with a lesson - experience has its place in the game but the ferocity of attacks by young legs can only be countered by youth. The auctions made it clear that the team was looking to see beyond the names that had orchestrated their triumph in the first season but whose powers had considerably waned since then.

The cast that they have managed to assemble before the fifth season boasts of some of the most experienced names with a hefty number of younger players whose potential will need to be translated into performances by the help of senior pros in the team.

Here are five players from the Jaipur side who can make all the difference this season.

#1 Jasvir Singh

Even after four seasons, Jasvir Singh remains the key man for the Panthers

Jasvir Singh, by the virtue of being retained by the Panthers, is only one of the four players who have played for the team throughout the five editions. That solitary fact speaks volumes about the man's abilities on the mat and the trust he enjoys from the team owners and management.

He may have lost the captaincy armband to the vastly experienced but new to the team Manjeet Chillar but that doesn't cast an iota of doubt on his raiding skills. With 277 raid points accrued over the four seasons, he clearly is one of the best bets and had the Panthers even decided to release him, he would have had many vying for his services.

With the team management showing faith in him again, it's clear that they'll have higher expectations from Jasvir whose only major weakness is to blow hot and cold without the slightest of indications of it. The onus is on Jasvir to repay that faith with more consistency from his side. At his best, Jasvir can be the most destructive raider on show.