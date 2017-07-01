Pro Kabaddi 2017 League Season 5: Five star waiter to five5 star raider, the story of Rishank Devadiga

The former U Mumba star looked back on his arduous journey.

by Somesh Chandran Interview 01 Jul 2017, 13:17 IST

Rishank Devadiga

Snapped up by Uttar Pradesh at the recent auctions for INR 45.5 lakh, Rishank Devadiga is into his fifth season as a Pro Kabaddi player. Yet, he still seemed a tad hesitant as he took to the stage to address a diverse audience – men clad in suits, journalists and employees of the hotel that we were in.

His journey to the top is timeless because it’s honest. Back in college, Rishank found himself in the middle of an aptitude test of sorts. Not surprisingly, engineering was the first option presented to him. The raider found it weird that none of those ‘career counsellors’ touched upon sport being a viable career option.

“I was really confused, wondering what should I do? I had a lot of responsibilities back at home. I wanted to do something which would get me quick money. Kabaddi never attracted that glamour in India.”

About to enter the real world, Rishank found himself at sea, with no idea where the waves would thrust him towards. At the very same career guidance forum, Rishank realised that hotel management is a profession that he could dive into. Helping his family financially was the only thing on his mind.

Before Pro Kabaddi came to his rescue, the raider was setting up tables at the Leela Hotel in Andheri, Mumbai. Rishank’s other duties among many were to serve tea and coffee to men and women in expensive suits. Helping the luxury hotel conduct conferences, similar to the one he was speaking at.

Only this time, he was on stage addressing a perceptive audience. Life has come to a full circle now. A couple of table waiters at the far end of the room stood in in awe. They were experiencing an epiphany.

“I feel very happy now that I have achieved so much. During my job at the hotel, I kept playing local Kabaddi matches in between. I never left it, it was very important to me. My family never stopped me from playing the game.”

“But my mother was still a little sad back then. Then in 2011, I was playing a local tournament, a coach there saw me play and selected me for the district team. That was a turning point in my career,” he added.

Post that, Dena Bank gave him his first corporate contract. Mind you, Rishank was still juggling working and playing till this point. Understandably, performing both jobs effectively wasn’t easy.

“I asked my manager and told him that I need more time to play Kabaddi. He told me I can’t get holidays to play matches and that I’d have to quit the job. I had to select either the job or Kabaddi, I was confused and approached my mom for advice,” he said.

While working at the luxury hotel, Rishank took home Rs.5000 every month, almost the same amount he used to receive at his corporate job. One year into his stint at Dena Bank, he was selected to play for Mumbai district. Before he knew it, he was playing for Maharashtra and then the senior nationals.

“The pressure reduced and the financial situation at my house began to settle. That’s when I decided that I will play Kabaddi professionally and dedicate myself to this sport. The four years at U Mumba was a great experience,” he signed off as Anup Kumar watched him from a distance.

