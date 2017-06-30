Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Where are India's World Cup winning stars now?

We take a look at the teams where India's World Cup-winning squad will be playing.

30 Jun 2017

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to start on July 28 and promises to be bigger and better than ever, with four new teams and an exciting format that will see nearly 140 matches played across three months. After an auction that saw Rs 47 crore spent, the teams have been formed and are raring to go.

The top players from India will be taking part in the competition, including those who were part of the team that lifted the Kabaddi World Cup last year, defeating Iran in the final. Let’s take a look where the players from that team are now in the new season!

#1 Anup Kumar

The captain of the India team will, for the fifth season in a row, be leading the U Mumba side. Known as ‘Captain Cool’, the raider is one of the most experienced players in the competition and took his side to the title in Season 2.

He is renowned for his signature move – the toe touch, where he picks up touch points by using his agility and reflexes to touch the defender’s foot with a sharp kick. Over the four seasons, he has 11 super 10s and averages a decent 6.61 raid points per match.

#2 Ajay Thakur

He was the star of the show in the final as he ran riot against the Iranian defense and won India the World Cup trophy. The veteran raider from Himachal Pradesh will turn out for the Tamil Thalaivas this season and will look to lead the new side to the playoffs.

The 31-year-old has played for the Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan in the last four seasons and also has a gold medal to his name from the 2014 Asian Games. Thakur is the master of the running hand touch, where he uses his tall frame to reach out and touch defenders while running across the mat.

#3 Deepak Niwas Hooda

Hooda has been one of the finds of the Pro Kabaddi League over the past four seasons, having emerged as a talented youngster to now become a finished article. The Puneri Paltan side showed great faith in him, retaining his services for the new season and letting veterans like Manjeet Chhillar and Ajay Thakur go.

At just 23 years of age, Hooda is one of the best all-rounders in the league and will lead the Pune side in Season 5.

