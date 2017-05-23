Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Rs 93 lakh pick Nitin Tomar reveals what he will do with the auction money

He also thanked his team's owners and said he hoped to repay their faith.

Nitin Tomar was bought for a staggering Rs 93 lakhs

The Pro Kabaddi Season 5, which will feature 12 teams, sprang into action with the player auction on Monday. For most part of the day, the action was straightforward and across expected lines as Manjeet Chhillar was bought for a staggering Rs 75.50 lakhs by the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

It was nothing out of the ordinary, given that he is an all-rounder and a world-class one at that too! But as we headed into the last few picks of the day, fans, journalists and team owners were all sent into a frenzy as raider Nitin Tomar went to the Uttar Pradesh side for a mind-boggling sum of Rs 93 lakhs.

Speaking via phone after the auction, Tomar revealed what he will do with the money. “My sister’s wedding is coming up, I want to use the money there. Also, we have our family’s agricultural land and I would like to spend the sum for it as well,” said the 22-year-old.

He was part of the India side that lifted the inaugural World Cup and has two seasons worth experience in the Pro Kabaddi League with the Puneri Paltan and the Bengal Warriors. Tomar was jokingly asked whether he was disappointed about missing out on the crore mark but his response was simple and to-the-point.

“Whatever I have got, I am satisfied. It wouldn’t have mattered even if the amount was less. I just want to play in the league and I am happy that I have got such an opportunity,” he said. Before the auction, he was predicting that he would be picked up for around Rs 50 lakh but he stole the show and will now form a potent raiding duo with Rishank Devadiga for the new UP side.

“I want to thank the owners for putting so much faith in me. I still can’t believe what has happened and I want to go out and give my best for the team,” he said. Joining him in the side will be another young gun in the form of Rajesh Narwal, who was part of the Jaipur side that won the inaugural edition of the league.

The all-rounder was picked up for Rs 69 lakhs along with a defensive stalwart in the form of veteran Jeeva Kumar, who is also a past winner of the PKL and Bangladesh international Sulieman Kabir. All eyes on day two now and it will be interesting to see how the teams will give the final shape to their squads.

