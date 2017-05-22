Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: List of all players sold on Day 1 of auction
The fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League is slated to begin in July.
The kabaddi extravaganza marked its beginning today with the all important auctions taking place ahead of the fifth edition of the glitzy tournament. With 4 new teams in the fray this time around, the auctions which will go on until tomorrow will witness over 350 players going under the hammer. With 7 of the 8 old franchises choosing to retain one elite player, the new teams were given a choice to make a priority pick as well, out of which 3 teams went on to choose one each.
While Nitin Tomar emerged as the most expensive player with 93 lakhs being shelled out for him by Uttar Pradesh, quite a few other players also fetched big sums from the owners. Thus, we look at the complete list of players who were sold on Day 1 of the auctions:
BENGAL WARRIORS
Jang Kun Lee (Republic of Korea)- Retained
Ran Singh- 47.50 lakhs
Surjeet- 73 lakhs
BENGALURU BULLS
Ashish Kumar- Retained
Ravinder Pahal- 50 lakhs
Ajay- 48.5 lakhs
Rohit Kumar- 81 lakhs
DABANG DELHI
Meraj Sheykh (Iran)- Retained
Abolfazel Maghsodlo (Iran)- 31.8 lakhs
Nilesh Shinde- 35.50 lakhs
Ravi Dalal- 20 lakhs
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Manjeet Chhillar- 75.50 lakhs
Jasvir Singh- 51 lakhs
Selvamani- 73 lakhs
PATNA PIRATES
Pardeep Narwal- Retained
Mohammad Maghsoudlou (Iran)- 8 lakhs
Vishal Mane- Patna Pirates- 36.50 lakhs
Sachin Shingade- Patna Pirates- 42.50 lakhs
Monu Goyat- Patna Pirates- 44.50 lakhs
PUNERI PALTAN
Deepak Hooda- Retained
Ziaur Rahman (Bangladesh)- 16.6 lakhs
Takamitsu Kono (Japan)- 8 lakhs
Sandeep Narwal- 66 lakhs
Girish Ernak- 33.50 lakhs
Dharmaraj Cheralathan- 46 lakhs
Rajesh Mondal- 42 lakhs
TELUGU TITANS
Rahul Chaudhari- Retained
Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (Iran)- 29 lakhs
Rakesh Kumar- 45 lakhs
Rohit Rana- 27.50 lakhs
U MUMBA
Anup Kumar- Retained
Hadi Oshtorak (Iran)- 18.6 lakhs
Yongjoo Ok (Republic of Korea)- 8.1 lakhs
Dongju Hong (Republic of Korea)- 20 lakhs
Kuldeep Singh- 51.50 lakhs
Joginder Singh Narwal- 32 lakhs
Kashiling Adake- 48 lakhs
Nitin Madane- 8.50 lakhs
Shabeer Bapu- 45 lakhs
TEAM GUJARAT
Fazel Atrachali (Iran)- Priority Pick
Abozar Mohajermighani (Iran) - 50 lakhs
Sukesh Hegde- 31.50 lakhs
TEAM HARYANA
Surender Nada- Priority Pick
Khomsan Thongkham (Thailand)- 20.4 lakhs
Mohit Chhillar- 46.50 lakhs
Sonu Narwal- 21 lakhs
Surjeet Singh- 42.50 lakhs
TEAM TAMIL NADU
Ajay Thakur- Priority Pick
Anil Kumar- 25.50 lakhs
Amit Hooda- 63 lakhs
TEAM UTTAR PRADESH
Sulieman Kabir (Bangladesh)- 12.6 lakhs
Rajesh Narwal- 69 lakhs
Jeeva Kumar- 52 lakhs
Nitin Tomar- 93 lakhs
Rishank Devadiga- 45.50 lakhs