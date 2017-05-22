Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: List of all players sold on Day 1 of auction

The fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League is slated to begin in July.

by Vidhi Shah Analysis 22 May 2017, 22:37 IST

Nitin Tomar sprung a massive surprise after being bought for Rs 93 lakhs.

The kabaddi extravaganza marked its beginning today with the all important auctions taking place ahead of the fifth edition of the glitzy tournament. With 4 new teams in the fray this time around, the auctions which will go on until tomorrow will witness over 350 players going under the hammer. With 7 of the 8 old franchises choosing to retain one elite player, the new teams were given a choice to make a priority pick as well, out of which 3 teams went on to choose one each.

While Nitin Tomar emerged as the most expensive player with 93 lakhs being shelled out for him by Uttar Pradesh, quite a few other players also fetched big sums from the owners. Thus, we look at the complete list of players who were sold on Day 1 of the auctions:

BENGAL WARRIORS

Jang Kun Lee (Republic of Korea)- Retained

Ran Singh- 47.50 lakhs

Surjeet- 73 lakhs

BENGALURU BULLS

Ashish Kumar- Retained

Ravinder Pahal- 50 lakhs

Ajay- 48.5 lakhs

Rohit Kumar- 81 lakhs

DABANG DELHI

Meraj Sheykh (Iran)- Retained

Abolfazel Maghsodlo (Iran)- 31.8 lakhs

Nilesh Shinde- 35.50 lakhs

Ravi Dalal- 20 lakhs

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Manjeet Chhillar- 75.50 lakhs

Jasvir Singh- 51 lakhs

Selvamani- 73 lakhs

PATNA PIRATES

Pardeep Narwal- Retained

Mohammad Maghsoudlou (Iran)- 8 lakhs

Vishal Mane- Patna Pirates- 36.50 lakhs

Sachin Shingade- Patna Pirates- 42.50 lakhs

Monu Goyat- Patna Pirates- 44.50 lakhs

PUNERI PALTAN

Deepak Hooda- Retained

Ziaur Rahman (Bangladesh)- 16.6 lakhs

Takamitsu Kono (Japan)- 8 lakhs

Sandeep Narwal- 66 lakhs

Girish Ernak- 33.50 lakhs

Dharmaraj Cheralathan- 46 lakhs

Rajesh Mondal- 42 lakhs

TELUGU TITANS

Rahul Chaudhari- Retained

Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (Iran)- 29 lakhs

Rakesh Kumar- 45 lakhs

Rohit Rana- 27.50 lakhs

U MUMBA

Anup Kumar- Retained

Hadi Oshtorak (Iran)- 18.6 lakhs

Yongjoo Ok (Republic of Korea)- 8.1 lakhs

Dongju Hong (Republic of Korea)- 20 lakhs

Kuldeep Singh- 51.50 lakhs

Joginder Singh Narwal- 32 lakhs

Kashiling Adake- 48 lakhs

Nitin Madane- 8.50 lakhs

Shabeer Bapu- 45 lakhs

TEAM GUJARAT

Fazel Atrachali (Iran)- Priority Pick

Abozar Mohajermighani (Iran) - 50 lakhs

Sukesh Hegde- 31.50 lakhs

TEAM HARYANA

Surender Nada- Priority Pick

Khomsan Thongkham (Thailand)- 20.4 lakhs

Mohit Chhillar- 46.50 lakhs

Sonu Narwal- 21 lakhs

Surjeet Singh- 42.50 lakhs

TEAM TAMIL NADU

Ajay Thakur- Priority Pick

Anil Kumar- 25.50 lakhs

Amit Hooda- 63 lakhs

TEAM UTTAR PRADESH

Sulieman Kabir (Bangladesh)- 12.6 lakhs

Rajesh Narwal- 69 lakhs

Jeeva Kumar- 52 lakhs

Nitin Tomar- 93 lakhs

Rishank Devadiga- 45.50 lakhs