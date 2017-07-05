Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Kabaddi players and their cricketer equivalents

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jul 2017, 17:54 IST

Dhoni of Indian Kabaddi – Anup Kumar

We’re all set for the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. At this point, there’s no reason why a Kabaddi player would want to be a cricketer. The PKL has all the ingredients to be a global powerhouse.

Maybe it would have been the case three years back but not anymore. But spotting similarities between cricketers and kabaddi players isn’t rocket science. There are certain qualities and pre-requisites that players from both sports always possess.

This could range from their personality, their decision-making skills, their area of expertise and a host of other attributes. That being said, let’s take a look at 5 kabaddi players and their cricketer equivalents.

#1 Anup Kumar – MS Dhoni

Here are two supremely talented players who at any point in a match, will not get flustered come what may. Their ability to maintain calm under pressure situations is a priceless quality that even the best in the game crave for.

Unlike the manner in which people expect captains to behave, both of them keep their communication to the minimum. In doing so, Dhoni and Anup give their team-mates the right amount of freedom for them to operate within.

Veterans of the game, both of them realize that an overbearing approach as a captain will do more harm than good. This is not to say they aren’t hands on. Anup And Dhoni know exactly where the game is heading towards. They are masters at envisioning possible future situations which may arise during the match and act accordingly.