Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5: Players with most super tackles

Super tackles are often referred to as super catch.

by Armanur Rahman 09 Jun 2017, 23:39 IST

Sandeep Narwal was the best defender of season 3

Tackling is a vital part of most sports and it’s no different in Kabaddi. A good defence is the backbone of any team aspiring to win titles.

A super tackle is recorded when three or less defenders pin down a raider from the opposing team. The team is awarded two points for a successful super tackle.

Kalimuthu Balamahendran and Sandeep Narwal recorded the most number of super tackles in the opening season of the Pro Kabaddi League with six apiece. Jeeva Kumar and Ravinder Pahal were at the top of the leaderboard in season 2.

In season 3, Sandeep Dhull was the player with the most number of super tackles with six to his name. In the last season, it was Dharmaraj Cheralathan who rose to the top with a remarkable 8 super tackles.

Here we look at the players with the most number of super tackles overall in PKL history.

#5 Sandeep Narwal

Super tackles – 13

The 24-year old all rounder from Haryana, Sandeep Narwal was bought by Puneri Paltan at this season’s player auction. He was a champion with Patna Pirates in season 3, having played for them since the first season before going on to play for Telugu Titans in season 4.

He was a part of the Indian national kabaddi team that won the gold medal in the Kabaddi World Cup as well as the South Asian Games that were held last year. In a total of 62 matches, he has scored 161 tackle points at an average of 2.60 per game.

He has made 290 tackles so far and more than half of them have been successful. He has 10 green cards and 2 yellow cards to his name.