Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5: Top five raiders

Here we look at the top five raiders of Pro Kabaddi league.

@honestwayfarer by Armanur Rahman Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2017, 16:28 IST

Kabaddi, like most other sports, is a game of attack and defence. The attackers, or raiders in this case, are more often than not responsible for winning games. Raiding is a solo art and as such, they hog the most limelight.

The raiders score the majority of points through their quick movement, smart thinking and alertness. There are a lot of moves involved from toe touches to back kicks. Here we look at the top five raiders of Pro Kabaddi league so far.

#5 Ajay Thakur

Ajay Thakur was the number 1 raider in 2016 Kabaddi World Cup

Super 10s – 9

Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, 31-year-old Ajay Thakur will turn up for Team Tamil Nadu this time around. He has played 58 matches so far in Pro Kabaddi League having previously played for Puneri Paltan in season 3 and 4 and Bengaluru Bulls in season 1 and 2.

He has racked up a total of 316 raid points on an average of 5.45 per game. He has made a total of 721 raids out of which 237 were successful. He has 9 green cards and 1 yellow card to his name. He has won gold medals in Kabaddi World Cup 2016 and 2014 Asian Games as well.