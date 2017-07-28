Pro Kabaddi 2017: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates live streaming info, TV telecast info and preview

Catch the preview and schedule for match No.4 between the Telugu Titans and the Patna Pirates.

Nilesh Salunke was on fire against the Thalaivas and he will be key for the Titans against Patna

Following a successful opening encounter against the Tamil Thalaivas, an upbeat Telugu Titans outfit will look to make it two out of two when they face defending champions Patna Pirates for match number four on the 29th of July 2017 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

The Titans impressed in their first match led by their increasingly impressive skipper Rahul Chaudhari who scored his first 'Super Ten' this season but the real silver lining was laid by Nilesh Salunke, who picked up 9 points without being tackled.

With both the raiders in great form, the defenders had little to do but left cover defender Farhad Milagardhan impressed on debut with some crucial tackles and complemented Vishal Bharadwaj on the corner.

The Patna Pirates will look to continue their stunning form from the previous two seasons and one man who can single-handedly lead Patna's surge will be skipper Pardeep Narwal, who hogged the limelight last season for his stunning raids.

While Pardeep will be partnered by services man Monu Goyat, cover defender Vishal Mane will have to be at his best to stop Rahul Chaudhari and co. from running away with the game.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates prediction

Rahul Chaudhari unlocked 'beast mode' during match one against the Tamil Thalaivas as he led the Titans to their maiden win and was ably supported by Nilesh Salunke, who collected seven points apart from remaining on the mat for the whole match.

When the Pirates face off against the Titans, the defence unit led by Mane will have to deal with the double threat posed by Rahul and Nilesh. On the other hand, Pardeep was in the form of his life and the young corners of the Titans will have to be wary of his guile.

While Pardeep is the key man for Patna, he will have Monu for company, who has not had a lot of experience in the PKL. Given that the Titans defence came together well, the Pirates might be missing the services of a key all-rounder or another raider.

On the day, Telugu might upstage the Pirates owing to the balance in the team.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Playing Squads

Telugu Titans

Defenders: Amit Singh Chhillar, Farhad Milghardhan, Rohit Rana, Sombir, Vinod Kumar

All-rounders: Elangeshwaran R, Rakesh Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Nilesh Salunkhe, Munish, Ankit Malik, Athul MS, Vikas

Patna Pirates

Defenders: Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Jaideep, Manish, Sandeep, Satish, Virender Singh.

All-rounders: Mohammad Magshouldou, Arvind Kumar, Jawahar Dagar, Parveen Birwal.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Monu Goyat, Vijay, Vikas Jaglan, Vinod Kumar, Vishnu Uthaman, Zakir Hossain.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live Match Information

Date: 29/07/2017

Time: 21:00 IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

TV Channel: Star Sports 2 (English), Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 HD, Star Sports First

Live Stream: Hotstar