Pro Kabaddi 2017 UP Yoddha Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
The UP Yoddha, owned by GMR League Games Private Limited, are one of the four new teams to have been introduced for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League. At the auction, they bought several star players like Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, and Nitin Tomar, for whom they paid a whopping Rs 93 lakhs.
In Arun, they have a coach who previously won the league with the Patna Pirates. Overall, they look like one of the strongest contenders for the title this season.
The Lucknow-based franchised have been pooled with Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans in Zone B.
Match #1
Date: 1 August
Opponent: Telegu Titans
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #2
Date: 5 August
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #3
Date: 6 August
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #4
Date: 12 August
Opponent: Telegu Titans
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #5
Date: 13 August
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #6
Date: 18 August
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #7
Date: 19 August
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #8
Date: 20 August
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #9
Date: 22 August
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #10
Date: 23 August
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #11
Date: 24 August
Opponent: Telegu Titans
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #12
Date: 29 August
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #13
Date: 2 September
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #14
Date: 8 September
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #15
Date: 13 September
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #16
Date: 16 September
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #17
Date: 21 September
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #18
Date: 27 September
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Delhi
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #19
Date: 30 September
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Chennai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #20
Date: 4 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Chennai
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #21
Date: 15 October
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Pune
Timing (IST): 20:00
Download full schedule PDF here: Link