Pro Kabaddi 2017 UP Yoddha Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

Yoddha kick off their campaign against the Telegu Titans on 1st August 2017.

UP Yoddha are one of the favourites for the title

The UP Yoddha, owned by GMR League Games Private Limited, are one of the four new teams to have been introduced for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League. At the auction, they bought several star players like Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, and Nitin Tomar, for whom they paid a whopping Rs 93 lakhs.

In Arun, they have a coach who previously won the league with the Patna Pirates. Overall, they look like one of the strongest contenders for the title this season.

The Lucknow-based franchised have been pooled with Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans in Zone B.

Yoddha will kick off their campaign against the Telegu Titans on 1st August, 2017. Here is their complete schedule:

Match #1

Date: 1 August

Opponent: Telegu Titans

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #2

Date: 5 August

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #3

Date: 6 August

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #4

Date: 12 August

Opponent: Telegu Titans

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #5

Date: 13 August

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #6

Date: 18 August

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #7

Date: 19 August

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #8

Date: 20 August

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #9

Date: 22 August

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #10

Date: 23 August

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #11

Date: 24 August

Opponent: Telegu Titans

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #12

Date: 29 August

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #13

Date: 2 September

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #14

Date: 8 September

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #15

Date: 13 September

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #16

Date: 16 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #17

Date: 21 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #18

Date: 27 September

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Delhi

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #19

Date: 30 September

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #20

Date: 4 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #21

Date: 15 October

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 20:00

Download full schedule PDF here: Link