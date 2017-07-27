Pro Kabaddi 2017 Tamil Thalaivas Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

The complete schedule of the Tamil Thalaivas.

by Akash Bhatt Preview 27 Jul 2017, 00:51 IST

Ajay Thakur will lead the charge for the Tamil Thalaivas

Despite the huge popularity of Kabaddi in Tamil Nadu, the state did not have a team playing in the Pro Kabaddi League for the first four seasons. That is set to change with the Tamil Thalaivas entering the fray in the expanded 5th edition. The Thalaivas are sure to attract a large support base due to the team being partly owned by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The star power does not stop there though, with renowned actor Kamal Hassan roped in as the brand ambassador of the franchise.

The team from Tamil Nadu has been slotted in Zone B, along with Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans, and UP Yoddha.

The owners of the new side have gone for youth over experience, with 16 out of 25 members of the squad being first-timers in the league. The reason given by the management for this is the ease with which the fitness of young players can be managed in what will be a long season. The most high-profile player signed by the Thalaivas is the hero of India's 2016 World Cup triumph, raider Ajay Thakur. Other players of note are defenders Amit Hooda and C Arun and South Korea's Dong Geon Lee.

Shepherding the young team will be coach Kasinathan Bhaskaran, former captain of the Indian Kabaddi team. In the Pro Kabaddi League, Bhaskaran has formerly coached Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 1 and Puneri Paltan in Season 4.

Though Bhaskaran's initial goal for the team is the qualification for the playoffs, Kabaddi fans in Tamil Nadu will be hoping for a fairy tale finish from the Thalaivas' young side.

Below is the schedule of Tamil Thalaivas' matches in the league stage. Apart from these, one more inter-zonal match will be played, details of which will be decided by a wildcard.

Match #1

Date: 28 July

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #2

Date: 4 August

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #3

Date: 10 August

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #4

Date: 16 August

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #5

Date: 17 August

Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #6

Date: 23 August

Opponent: August Yoddha

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #7

Date: 26 August

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #8

Date: 31 August

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #9

Date: 3 September

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #10

Date: 13 September

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #11

Date: 20 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #12

Date: 24 September

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: New Delhi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #13

Date: 26 September

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: New Delhi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #14

Date: 29 September

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #15

Date: 30 September

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panther

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #16

Date: 1 October

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #17

Date: 3 October

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #18

Date: 4 October

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #19

Date: 5 October

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #20

Date: 13 October

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #21

Date: 14 October

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 20:00

Download PDF link: Tamil Thalaivas schedule download here

