Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: List of all team captains

The new season starts on July 28.

Anup Kumar will lead U Mumba for the 5th season running

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back and ready to get off to a flying start on the 28th of July 2017. This season is easily going to be the most exciting one yet as new teams are set to join the fray and will make the game even more interesting. Kabaddi has emerged as a top commodity in recent times with more and more people ready to view the product on television. The recent Kabaddi World Cup only helped make the sport more popular and as the PKL grows bigger every season, expect rating numbers to be on the rise as well.

Star Sports continues to air the event owing to its large popularity in rural areas of the country and as things appear, this season will enjoy plenty of viewership too.

Among the new teams in the PKL are Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. How the teams will finally shape up before the league starts will be interesting to see. Defending champions Patna Pirates are also ready to defend their crown against the very best that the league have to offer.

The PKL will continue till 28th October and promises to be a successful event. The teams have released their respective squads for the PKL season 5 and following an eventful auctioning procedure, the newly bought players are hungry to perform their best on the biggest stage of kabaddi in the country.

The captains of these teams have also been announced and the players representing their team as captain will have the added pressure of leading out the side. Here is the entire list of captains with the teams:

#1 Haryana Steelers - Surender Nada

#2 Tamil Thalaivas - Ajay Thakur

#3 Gujarat Fortune Giants - Sukesh Hegde

#4 UP Yoddha - Nitin Tomar

#5 Bengal Warriors - Surjeet

#6 Telugu Titans - Rahul Chaudhari

#7 Jaipur Pink Panthers - Manjeet Chhillar

#8 Puneri Paltan - Deepak Niwas Hooda

#9 Patna Pirates - Pardeep Narwal

#10 U Mumba - Anup Kumar

#11 Dabang Delhi - Meraj Sheykh

#12 Bengaluru Bulls - Rohit Kumar

