Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five PKL stars who are die-hard fans of other sportspersons

Who is Vishal Mane's favourite cricketer, Rohit Sharma or Yuvraj Singh?

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jul 2017, 15:02 IST

The Pro Kabaddi League will soon stage its fifth edition which shall commence from the 28th of July and go on until a good ninety days with the finale being scheduled for the 28th of October. This instalment of the domestic league is going to be much bigger than the previous ones, with four new teams entering the fold in the likes of Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers and Fortune Giants Gujarat.

Thus, one shall witness over 130 plus matches of kabaddi wherein 12 teams from 11 Indian states will lock horns against each other in order to claim the coveted crown. The league will feature more the 230 players taking to the mat, battling it out in the attack and defence in order to help their team cross the finish line.

But, what is the source of motivation for these players who are all great sportsmen in their own right? Whom do they follow or look up to in order to draw a certain kind of inspiration? Well, Sportskeeda thus looks at five such kabaddi players who are die-hard fans of other sports stars either from our own nation or on the global platform!

#1: Vishal Mane (Patna Pirates)

Vishal Mane will play for the Patna Pirates in Season 5.

The mighty defender is akin to a wall in the defence for every team that he has represented so far in the Pro Kabaddi League right from U Mumba, Bengal Warriors and from this season onwards the Patna Pirates. Well, the lad who originally hails from the City of Dreams, Mumbai owes his allegiance to his native IPL team, Mumbai Indians. And one could then easily make a guess about his favourite player, it is none other than the skipper of the side, Rohit Sharma.

Vishal Mane admires the Indian opener, not only for his batting skills and record per se but also his leadership qualities on the field! Aggressive that Vishal himself is, ask him to name his other favourite cricketer and it is none other than the very aggressive power-hitter Yuvraj Singh!

