Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Bengaluru Bulls reveal captain and vice-captain for upcoming season

Rohit Kumar will lead the Bulls' charge this season.

Star raider Rohit Kumar will lead the Bulls in Season 5

The start of the latest edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is less than two weeks away and teams are gearing up for what promises to be the biggest and longest franchise-based competition in the history of Indian sport. The new season will feature 12 teams, after four new ones were added, and the players have been reshuffled across teams after an auction that took place in May.

The Bengaluru Bulls chose to retain all-rounded Ashish Kumar prior to the auction and bought back raider Rohit Kumar for a whopping Rs 81 lakh, who has now been announced as the captain of the team. His deputy will be the 'Hawk' Ravinder Pahal, who has earlier played for Dabang Delhi and the Puneri Paltan.

Rohit, who works for the Indian Navy, has two seasons of Pro Kabaddi experience under his belt. He starred for the Patna Pirates in Season 3, taking them the title in his debut season and also collecting the Most Valuable Player Award at the end of the campaign.

Next season, he joined the Bengaluru Bulls, where he continued his excellent run of form, despite the team finishing in sixth place. He was also a part of the Indian national team that won the gold medal at the South Asian Games (SAG) in Guwahati, which was also his international debut.

Rohit's participation is the latest edition of the PKL was doubtful following his arrest last year after his wife's alleged suicide. However, he became a late entrant in the auction and went on to become the second-most expensive pick too.

Star corner defender Ravinder Pahal will be the vice-captain for the Bulls in Season 5 and is a valuable addition to the side with his experience and skill. He has led the Delhi team in previous editions and will play an important role in the season that lies ahead.

Here is the Bengaluru squad for Season 5:

Rohit Kumar (Raider), Ajay Kumar (Raider), Ravinder Pahal (Defender), Gurvinder Singh (Raider), Harish Naik (Raider), Sinotharan Kanesharajah (Raider), Sumit Singh (Raider), Sachin Kumar (Defender), Sanjay Shrestha (All Rounder), Mahender Singh (Defender), Rohit (Raider), Sunil Jaipal (Raider), Kuldeep Singh (Defender), Pradeep Narwal (Defender), Amit (All Rounder), Ankit Sangwan (All Rounder), Preetam Chhillar (All Rounder)