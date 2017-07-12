Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 greatest teams in PKL history

These sides have separated themselves from rest of the pack.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jul 2017, 17:23 IST

The PKL is starting later this month

Now that we’re oh so close to Pro Kabaddi Season 5, it’s only right that we pay homage to the greatest teams that have taken to the mat. Since the inception of the league, players from different teams have managed to stamp their authority.

But dominating collectively as a team is a different ball game altogether. A team may possess the greatest individual players on planet earth but if they can’t perform as one cohesive unit, they will not succeed. On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 greatest teams in PKL history.

#1 Jaipur Pink Panthers – Season 1

All-round contributions helped the Panthers win the title

What a glorious season it was for the side from Rajasthan. Looking back, the Panthers’ victory in 2014 will go down in history as one of the most underrated. A side that consisted of warriors played beyond their potential to claim the trophy. The usual suspect, Jasvir Singh led from the front, picking up a massive 106 raid points.

However, it was Maninder Singh who took the league by storm, scoring an unexpected 130 raid points. He was responsible for Jaipur winning 10 of their 14 matches in the league stage.

He had all-rounder, Rajesh Narwal for company who chipped in with a vital 72 points of his own. Defenders, Rohit Rana and Prashant Chavan were among the very best in season 1, scoring 70 tackle points between them. The unsung heroes, Ran Singh and veteran Navneet Gautam provided some much-needed balance as well.