Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 star players who are also police officers

Five kabaddi players who serve the society as well as their teams.

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jul 2017, 11:48 IST

Cricket, India’s biggest sport may be referred to as the “Gentleman’s” game but the same probably cannot be said about India’s homegrown sport, Kabaddi which involves a whole lot of body contact. However, ti certainly embodies the spirit of the nation.

Within the sport, though, there are certain individuals that are indirectly giving it a whole new identity as well. With their tall, strongly built frames which exude determination, dedication and a no-nonsense attitude, these five players make the for perfect police officers.

All talented kabaddi players in their own right, these five men have showcased their worth and have earned for themselves some prestigious posts with their respective state police departments.

#5 Mahendra Ganesh Rajput

Mahendra Rajput will play for the Fortune Giants Gujarat in the fifth edition of PKL.

The lanky raider who was picked up by the Gujarat Fortune Giants in the auction works in the Maharashtra Police as an officer. In the 32 matches that he played so far in the league, he has amassed a total of 103 points which include 95 raid points.

This time around, he will look to combine with Sukesh Hegde to lead the attacking charge for his team. Despite, kabaddi being such an energy sapping sport, Mahendra Rajput does not shy away from his official job and was quoted as saying earlier, “When I am not playing kabaddi, I perform my duties for the Maharashtra police.”