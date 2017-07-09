Pro Kabaddi 2017 Season 5: Five teams with the weakest attacks

A look at teams who fell short of talented raiders ahead of Pro Kabaddi Season 5.

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jul 2017, 20:53 IST

Will Ajay Thakur single handedly be able to take the Tamil challenge across to other teams?

Ahead of the much-anticipated fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, 400 players were up for grabs at the auctions held in the month of May and over 230 plus were drafted into the 12 teams. One would then expect all the owners to build a strong squad, well-balanced in both departments, attack and defence.

But there comes the down side; not all the teams managed to do so with some vulnerabilities in their think tank, and thus we had a host of them who have a very capable defensive wall but lack the edge when it comes to attacking. We at five teams with the weakest attack prior to the upcoming season.

#5 Tamil Thalaiva

Well, they can boast of having the best raider from the World Cup, Ajay Thakur in their ranks, and the man sure lights up the kabaddi mat with his talent, given his 316 raid points off just 58 matches. But what if this star raider fails to fire, as had been the case in a couple of previous editions, particularly Season 4.

There is a hint of over-reliance on Thakur, with not a single other category A raider to support him in the attack. Moreover, there is a lot of untested local talent in the team who will not be able to bring much to the table when competing against the stronger attacks.