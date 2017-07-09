Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five players who look set to have a career defining season

Season 5 will test these players like never before.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jul 2017, 17:53 IST

After showing promise last season, K Selvamani will look to deliver to Jaipur in Season 5

With great responsibility comes even greater challenges. Pro Kabaddi Season 5 hasn’t begun yet but the league has already thrown in some intriguing narratives worth dissecting. For most players, the upcoming season will be all about focusing on their individual strengths which by default would help their respective teams.

But for some, the weight of responsibility on their shoulders could prove to be too heavy to deal with. Beyond a point, a player’s mental capacity matters more than his skill. On that note, let’s take a look at 5 players for whom Season 5 will be career defining.

#1 K Selvamani

By his own admission, never did Selvamani imagine that there would be an intense bidding war for his services at the auction. The lanky raider was picked up by Jaipur Pink Panthers for a whopping Rs. 73 lakhs, their second-biggest purchase after Manjeet Chhillar.

While players may never accept openly, the pressure that comes with a massive price tag, the proof is in the pudding. “I thought around INR 40 lakhs, to be honest. But 70..wow. I wasn’t following the auction,” said Selvamani after the auction.

Selvamani had an average Season 4 where he was used sparingly, scoring 45 raid points. He may not have set the league alight, but his skills were present for all to see. The fans will no doubt expect him to shine like never before this time around.