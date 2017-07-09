Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Teams with most losses in PKL history

These 5 teams will hope to put the disappointment of previous editions behind them in the upcoming season 5 of PKL.

by Nidhi Iyer 09 Jul 2017

Season 5 is all set to kickstart on the 28th of July

With Season 5 of the Pro Kabaddi League approaching, preparations are in full swing. Four more teams are to join the league this year, making the competition tighter than ever before.

We take a look at the top five teams that have had the most number of losses in the history of the Pro Kabaddi league.

#5 Jaipur Pink Panthers (24)

At number five, we have Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won the first season of Pro Kabaddi League. They have lost a total of 24 matches out of the 60 that they’ve played across all seasons. Though they won 10 out of the 14 matches played in the inaugural season and even managed to defeat U Mumba in order to win the finals, the Rajasthan natives failed to perform at the same level in the subsequent editions.

They made it to the playoffs in Season 2 and dropped further below in Season 3, with a clear dip in their number of wins. The team made a comeback moving from 6th rank to being the runners up through their spectacular performance in Season 4 and qualified for the playoffs, only to be beaten by Patna Pirates.

Despite the dip in their performance previously, their resurgence in the previous edition can prove to be crucial in determining their place in Season 5. They have Jasvir Singh as the leading raider of the side, and with the aid of multiple experienced players, the road ahead looks bright for them.