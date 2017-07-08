Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Season 5: Five teams with the strongest attack

Sportskeeda looks at five teams who have the best set of raiders ahead of season 5.

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jul 2017, 22:05 IST

Sonu Narwal has amassed 138 raid points in the 33 matches he has played so far in the league

Raiders are usually ones that hog the limelight when it comes to kabaddi, with all of their risky skills ranging from running hand and toe touches to frog jumps and dupkis. They are the ones that ensure that the scoreboard keeps ticking in their team’s favour with their tactics.

But on a deeper level, when the team’s raiding department starts to succeed, it leaves a dent on the opposition, crushing their morale in the process. Ahead of the fifth edition of the league, Sportskeeda looks at five teams which possess the strongest attack:

#5 Haryana Steelers

One of the new franchises, it is clear that the Haryana owners have recruited some of the finest raiders. These include the Category A duo of Sonu Narwal and CPO Surjeet Singh who have a combined tally of 239 raid points to their name. If these two players get going, Haryana will be hard to beat for they also have the best defenders in the likes of Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar guarding the left and right corners.

Other than that, Haryana have a host of other raiders to entrust with raiding responsibilities, including young guns like Deepak Dahiya and Prashant Rai, who have displayed instances of their talent in previous seasons, alongside the experienced campaigner Wazir Singh.

A wild card may come in the form of Khomsan Thongkam of Thailand, who will be making his debut in the league, but if we are to go by his excellent performance at the World Cup last year in India, Khomsan will surely be a force to reckon with.