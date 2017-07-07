Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Season 5 : Five raiders who can dethrone Rahul Chaudhari

Right now Rahul sits pretty at the top but for how long?

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jul 2017, 00:17 IST

The road to the top isn’t a road in the first place. It’s a ladder that can snap at any given moment. So, whoever is at the top must make sure they’ve created a ladder secure enough to climb great heights.

Five seasons in, Rahul Chaudhari has established himself as the best in the business. He’s conjured up more than 500 points under his name, and 482 of them have come as a result of his stellar raiding exploits.

If there’s any player who wishes to dethrone Chaudhari, he better be ready to face the music and deliver day in, day out. On that note, let’s take a look at 5 players who could potentially dethrone Rahul from his glitzy throne.

#5 Rishank Devadiga

Just for a minute, throw the form book out of the window and look at Rishank for what he offers on the mat. Athletic, quick and skilled – Devadiga has all the ingredients to mount a challenge on Rahul.

Considering the high standards, he sets for himself, Rishank had a subpar season 4, picking up just 70 points. The season prior to that, he scooped up a massive 106. There’s no denying the talent. While at U Mumba, he lit up the NSCI Stadium at regular intervals with some supreme raiding.

But if Rishank wishes to secure the throne, he’ll have to be a lot more consistent. A task which will be all the more difficult in a season that’s going to be long and testing.