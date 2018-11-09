Pro Kabaddi 2018: Match 57 - U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can Fazel Atrachali and co. get the better of the Gujarat raiders?

U Mumba will take on the Gujarat Fortune Giants in a Zone A clash on Saturday. U Mumba last played against the Jaipur Pink Panthers who they trashed 48-24 in the absence of star raider Siddharth Desai. They are on top of Zone A with 39 points from 9 games. Gujarat last played against Dabang Delhi KC who they defeated. They are placed third in Zone A with 29 points from 7 games.

U Mumba's raiding diversity was on display against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Abhishek Singh scored 12 points and Darshan Kadian scored 10 points while Vinod Kumar made a good all round contribution with 4 raid points and 3 tackle points. Siddharth made a substitute appearance towards the end but didn't score a point but will be fit enough to play this match.

Fazel Atrachali shined yet again as U Mumba's defense scored 15 tackle points against Jaipur. He scored 5 tackle points and has amassed a staggering 38 points from 9 games. Rohit Rana was good as well and scored 3 points while Surender, the other cover defender scored 2 points. Cheralathan blanked out while Vinod Kumar scored 3 tackle points.

Gujarat Fortune Giants have found a new and exciting raider in Dong Geon Lee. The Korean scored 10 points against Delhi and was their highest scorer. Sachin and Rohit Gulia scored 6 and 7 points respectively. The Gujarat raiders will have their tasks cut out when they take on a strong U Mumba defense.

Gujarat's defense has been excellent this season as their young talents have risen to the occasion splendidly. Parvesh Bhainswal scored 6 tackle points against Delhi and the left cover has scored 23 points from 7 games this season. Captain and right cover Sunil Kumar scored only 1 point against Delhi but has scored 22 points from 7 games. Right corner Ruturaj has scored 21 points while Sachin Vittala in the left corner has scored 8 points in 4 games.

This match will be crucial in determining the standings in Zone A and both the teams have looked equally good so far. Fazel and his troops will look to trap the young Gujarat raiders led by Sachin and let their raiders, who have been great so far finish off Gujarat. Gujarat will look to surprise U Mumba with their raiders and will want to show their defensive resilience against the U Mumba raiding unit.

Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Vinod Kumar, Siddharth Desai,Rohit Rana, Abhishek Singh, Surender Singh and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi and Sachin Vittala

When and where to watch: 10th November at 9:00 PM IST on Star Sports 2

Also available on Hot Star