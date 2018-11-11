Pro Kabaddi 2018, Match 60: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can the strong Titans'defense crush the frail Pune raiding unit?

The Puneri Paltan will take on the Telugu Titans on 13th November in an Inter-Zone Challenge Match. The Paltan are on the second spot in Zone A with 37 points from 13 matches and last played and lost to U Mumba.

Telugu Titans are in the fifth place in Zone B with 25 points from 8 matches and last played and lost to Bengal Warriors.

Paltan's raiding unit has suffered without Nitin Tomar and managed to score just 7 raid points against U Mumba. Akshay Jadhav scored 5 points as a substitute and Deepak Kumar Dahiya scored 2 points. With questions over Nitin's fitness, the Pune raiders must step up and give a good performance and Akshay Jadhav must be handed a start.

Paltan's defense fared better as they scored 12 points. More GB performed well and scored 4 points and Sandeep Narwal scored 3 points. Captain Girish Ernak was able to score just 1 point and all-rounder Monu contributed 2 points for the cause. The defense must continue with their good performance and hope that their raiding unit turns up on the night.

Telugu Titans' raiders had an off day against Bengal but Rahul scored 8 points in a late flourish for the side. Nilesh Salunke scored 3 points while Mohsen Maghsoudlou scored 1 raid point and 2 tackle points. They will look to give more decisive performances against Pune.

Telugu Titans' defenders had yet another good game as Iranian Farhan Milaghardhan scored a High 5 and stand-in captain Abozar Mighani scored 3 points. Skipper Vishal Bhardwaj didn't play the last match owing to an injury but is fit enough to play this game. They will look to play well and crush the weak Paltan raiding unit.

Both teams will look to win this Inter-Zone match. Titans will rely on their defense and finish off the Pune side with their raiders. Pune will hope that their raiders come together and play well while their defense will look to continue with their good form.

Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan - Girish Ernak(C), Sandeep Narwal, More GB, Monu, Akshay Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Deepak Kumar Dahiya/Nitin Tomar

Telugu Titans - Vishal Bhardwaj(C), Abozar Mighani, Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Farhan Milaghardhan, C Manoj Kumar

When and where to watch:

13th November at 8:00 PM IST on Star Sports 2

Live streaming available on Hotstar