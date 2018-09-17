Pro Kabaddi 2018 Telugu Titans Schedule: Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
The sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has dawned upon us and with that, a host of new opportunities as the twelve teams in the fray will be itching to get on to the mat and put up some exhilarating performances.
Since the tournament's inception in 2014, the Telugu Titans, a team which boasts of the league's biggest name in Rahul Chaudhari has not had the best of runs, their best was a 3rd place finish at the end of the 2015 season.
With a new season fast approaching, the Titans will look to erase the ghosts of their past as they failed to qualify for the knockout stages in the previous season. Under the talismanic raider in Rahul Chaudhari, the Titans can be expected to go long in the tournament with the team they have managed to build from the auctions.
One of the biggest highlights from the auctions was the re-signing of skipper Rahul Chaudhari through the 'Final Bid Match Card' for a whopping sum of ₹129 lakh rupees, the second highest in the history of the league, to complement the likes of Nilesh Salunke and Iranian Mohsen Maghsoudlou, who were retained ahead of the auctions.
The other talking point for the Titans was their signing of Iranian left corner defender Abozar Mighani for ₹76 lakh and his contribution to the defense unit alongside Vishal Bharadwaj on the right corner will be a massive driving factor to the Titans' campaign. The defense unit has also been beefed up by signings in the form of D Gopu, Sanket Chavan and Farhad Milaghardan, who can be a tough proposition for their opponents on their best day.
Here is the full schedule of the Telugu Titans for the upcoming season.
Match #1
Date: 5 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #2
Date: 9 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #3
Date: 14 October
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Sonipat
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #4
Date: 16 October
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Sonipat
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #5
Date: 19 October
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #6
Date: 23 October
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #7
Date: 30 October
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Patna
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #9
Date: 9 November
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #10
Date: 13 November
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #11
Date: 20 November
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #12
Date: 27 November
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #13
Date: 4 December
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #14
Date: 7 December
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #15
Date: 8 December
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #16
Date: 9 December
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #17
Date: 11 December
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #18
Date: 12 December
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #19
Date: 13 December
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #20
Date: 18 December
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #21
Date: 25 December
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 21:00