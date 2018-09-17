Pro Kabaddi 2018 Telugu Titans Schedule: Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

Telugu Titans will hope to clinch the title this season

The sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has dawned upon us and with that, a host of new opportunities as the twelve teams in the fray will be itching to get on to the mat and put up some exhilarating performances.

Since the tournament's inception in 2014, the Telugu Titans, a team which boasts of the league's biggest name in Rahul Chaudhari has not had the best of runs, their best was a 3rd place finish at the end of the 2015 season.

With a new season fast approaching, the Titans will look to erase the ghosts of their past as they failed to qualify for the knockout stages in the previous season. Under the talismanic raider in Rahul Chaudhari, the Titans can be expected to go long in the tournament with the team they have managed to build from the auctions.

One of the biggest highlights from the auctions was the re-signing of skipper Rahul Chaudhari through the 'Final Bid Match Card' for a whopping sum of ₹129 lakh rupees, the second highest in the history of the league, to complement the likes of Nilesh Salunke and Iranian Mohsen Maghsoudlou, who were retained ahead of the auctions.

The other talking point for the Titans was their signing of Iranian left corner defender Abozar Mighani for ₹76 lakh and his contribution to the defense unit alongside Vishal Bharadwaj on the right corner will be a massive driving factor to the Titans' campaign. The defense unit has also been beefed up by signings in the form of D Gopu, Sanket Chavan and Farhad Milaghardan, who can be a tough proposition for their opponents on their best day.

Here is the full schedule of the Telugu Titans for the upcoming season.

Match #1

Date: 5 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #2

Date: 9 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #3

Date: 14 October

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Sonipat

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #4

Date: 16 October

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Sonipat

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #5

Date: 19 October

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #6

Date: 23 October

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #7

Date: 30 October

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Patna

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #9

Date: 9 November

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #10

Date: 13 November

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #11

Date: 20 November

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #12

Date: 27 November

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #13

Date: 4 December

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #14

Date: 7 December

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #15

Date: 8 December

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #16

Date: 9 December

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #17

Date: 11 December

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #18

Date: 12 December

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #19

Date: 13 December

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #20

Date: 18 December

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #21

Date: 25 December

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 21:00