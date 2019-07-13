Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 Oldest players in the league

Experience is vital in the game of kabaddi

Season seven of India's biggest kabaddi competition - Pro Kabaddi League - is set to begin from the 20th of July this year. While the last few seasons saw teams being divided into two zones, the upcoming edition will be played in a format where every team will face each other twice over the course of the 3-month long tournament. This edition would end on October 19th, when the champions of season seven would be decided.

Kabaddi is a game that shows equal importance to physical flexibility and intelligence. Hence, on many occasions in the past, teams with the right blend of youth and experience have gone on to do well in the competition. Although a team with young players would do well in the long run, experienced members of the squad would be vital when the team is under pressure. Hence, teams always make wise investments when it comes to older players in the auction.

On that note, here are the 3 oldest players are set to participate in the upcoming edition of Pro Kabaddi League.

#3 Joginder Narwal

Joginder will captain the Delhi squad for the upcoming season

37-year-old Joginder Narwal is one of the most experienced left-corner defenders in India. Having represented multiple teams in the past, Joginder will continue playing for Dabang Delhi in the upcoming season. Last season, the veteran was appointed as the captain of the squad and he did wonders with the responsibilty he was given. This was the main reason why he was retained ahead of the auctions by the franchise despite being on the wrong side of 30.

With Ravinder Pahal on the right-corner and versatile players such as Meraj Sheykh in the squad, Joginder could have a good chance of being part of yet another productive season.

