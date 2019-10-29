Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players Bengaluru Bulls may release before next season

Vinay Chhabaria

Which players will the Bengaluru Bulls release?

The Season 6 champions of Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls could not defend their title successfully as Pawan Sehrawat and Co. faltered in their semifinal game against Dabang Delhi K.C. Unlike Season 6, Sehrawat did not get the support of his captain Rohit Kumar who missed a lot of games this year because of injury.

Bengaluru Bulls had finished at the sixth position on the points table to sneak into the playoffs where they played the first ever ‘Extra Time’ match of the tournament’s history against UP Yoddha. After there was nothing to separate the two teams in the first 40 minutes, the ‘Extra Time’ rule came into effect where Sehrawat’s side prevailed.

Though they lost the semifinal against Delhi, it was a productive season for the Bulls as there were a lot of positives for the team. Be it the consistency of Pawan Sehrawat or Sumit Singh’s emergence as a support raider, Bengaluru ticked a lot of boxes this year.

However, there were a few negatives as well and the coach Randhir Singh will try to do away with them ahead of PKL 2020. Here are the three players Bengaluru Bulls may release before next season:

#3 Banty

Banty was drafted into the squad as a part of the New Young Players program

Matches - 15, Raid Points - 22, Average Raid Points/Match - 1.46

Bengaluru Bulls had used Banty as their third raider when Rohit Kumar was out with an injury. The youngster tried his best but he could not satisfy Bengaluru’s demands. He scored only 22 raid points in 15 matches. His below par average of 1.46 raid points/match proves that he struggled to get going in Season 7.

Also, his successful raid percentage of 31.42 is something that would work against Banty and ultimately lead to his release from the team. However, the team management may even give him one more chance given that he was picked under the New Young Players program.

