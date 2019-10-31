Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players Dabang Delhi K.C. may release before next season

Vinay Chhabaria

This might have been Meraj Sheykh's last season for Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dabang Delhi K.C. surprised everyone with their magnificent performance in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Very few fans had expected the Delhi-based franchise to top the points table in the league round, however, Naveen Kumar's heroics took the Joginder Narwal-led side to the top position.

They even won their semi-final match against the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and reached the final but the Bengal Warriors defeated them in the most important clash of the season and took the title home.

Nevertheless, there were a lot of positives for Dabang Delhi K.C. this year as the likes of Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit and Ravinder Pahal brought their 'A' game to the table. The entire team played like a well-oiled unit as the team management retained the same playing seven for a majority of the games.

However, there was a reason the team fell short of their maiden championship and hence, they will look to change a few players before next season. Here are the 3 players Dabang Delhi K.C. may release ahead of PKL 2020 -

#3 Saeid Ghaffari

Saeid Ghaffari standing in a chain with Vishal Mane

Matches - 9, Tackle Points - 8, Average Successful Tackles/Match - 0.88

The Iranian left cover defender, Saeid Ghaffari made his Pro Kabaddi debut this year as the owners of Dabang Delhi K.C. snapped him up in the auction. Just like Mohammad Nabibakhsh, the fans expected Ghaffari to leave his mark. However, the same did not happen.

The Iran-born defender was not the first-choice left cover defender of the team but he managed to play 9 games for Dabang Delhi K.C. this season. In those 9 matches, he could scalp only 8 tackle points at a below-par average of 0.88 successful tackles per match.

Also, his tackle strike rate was of 40% which means every 6 of his 10 tackle attempts were unsuccessful. Hence, Delhi would not be keen on retaining his services.

