Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players Bengal Warriors may release before next season

Bengal Warriors won the final of Pro Kabaddi 2019

The champions of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors surprised everyone with their consistent performances this year. The Kolkata-based franchise reached the final for the first time in the tournament's history and even though they were up against the table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C., the Warriors showed no nerves in the grand finale.

The team management of Bengal Warriors needs to be lauded for buying the finest Iranian free agent Mohammad Nabibakhsh in the auction. Though many fans felt that the team owners had bought him at a very expensive price, the all-rounder ensured that he makes every penny of his contract count. Besides, the team even hit a masterstroke by retaining Baldev Singh and Maninder Singh ahead of the auction.

Also, the strategy to back the out-of-form Sukesh Hegde worked in Bengal's favour. While everything was perfect for Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi 2019, there were a few players who could not live up to expectations.

Here are the 3 players that the BC Ramesh-coached franchise may release ahead of the next season -

#3 Mayur Shivtarkar

Mayur Shivtarkar standing in a chain with Jeeva Kumar

Matches - 11, Tackle Points - 7, Average Successful Tackles/Match - 0.63

Despite being bought in the auction as an all-rounder, Mayur Shivtarkar played as a defender for Bengal Warriors. The cover defender featured in 11 matches for Bengal where he could aggregate only 7 tackle points at a disappointing average of 0.63 successful tackle per match.

He could not score a single High 5 in the tournament and though the team management backed him time and again, the all-rounder could not perform well.

His tackle strike rate of 21.21% shows how easily the opposition raiders got the better of him in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Also, in terms of tackle strike rate, Season 7 proved to be the worst for Shivtarkar as his tackle strike rate was 50 percent in Season 5 and last year, his strike rate was 29.21%.

Thus, Bengal Warriors may release him before next season.

