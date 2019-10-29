Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 players Telugu Titans may release before next season

Abozar Mighani failed to live up to expectations

Despite making the costliest purchase of the auction, Telugu Titans could not qualify for the playoffs of Pro Kabaddi 2019. While the team management's idea was to build the team around their star raider Siddharth Desai, the former U Mumba star was not in great form in the first few matches. However, when he began to score raid points, he could not find support from other players.

The same story transpired in the defence as Vishal Bhardwaj fought like a lone warrior. While the likes of Rajnish and Farhad Milaghardan played their roles well, Telugu Titans did not play well as a unit in Pro Kabaddi 2019.

As the seventh season is over now, the Hyderabad-based franchise will try to shift their focus on the upcoming season and make some changes to their squad. Here are the 3 players Telugu Titans may release ahead of PKL 2020:

#3 Suraj Desai

Is Suraj Desai a one-match wonder/

Matches - 12, Raid Points - 44, Average Raid Points/Match - 3.66

When Siddharth Desai was not playing up to the mark in the first phase of the tournament, his brother Suraj Desai emerged as the new match-winner for Telugu Titans. Despite being a part of the tournament since Season 2, Suraj made his PKL debut in the seventh season.

He lit up the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium with his fireworks against Dabang Delhi K.C. as he scored 18 points in his first Pro Kabaddi match. However, he could not repeat that performance any more as he ended the season with just 44 raid points.

In the succeeding 11 matches, Suraj could score only 27 points at an average of 2.45 raid points per match and most importantly, he could not provide the support to his brother. Thus, the team may end their association with Suraj.

