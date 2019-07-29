Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 raiders who failed to impress from the Hyderabag leg

SIddharth Desai did not perform up to expectations

Pro Kabaddi 2019 action commenced at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium for the first home leg of the season as the hosts Telugu Titans squared off against U Mumba in the opening fixture of the competition.

With hopes heavily pinned on Siddharth Desai, the Titans went into the game with confidence but were dealt a firm reality check as Desai failed to put up a show and finished with just five points from the game that had a major bearing on the Titans' loss.

In the second game, Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal squared off as the latter scored his first Super 10 of the season while in the Bulls' next encounter, none of the raiders could go past eight raid points as the Gujarat Fortune Giants' defensive unit put up a fine show.

Puneri Paltan certainly missed the services of ace raider Nitin Tomar as they fell to big losses from both their games in the Hyderabad leg while Super 10s from Rahul Chaudhari and Deepak Niwas Hooda led the Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers to wins from both of their opening fixtures for the season.

However, Naveen was the standout as his 14-point effort helped Dabang Delhi K.C win over the Titans apart from seven points that handed his side a one-point win over the Thalaivas.

However, it was not the best of performances from some raiders, who failed to bring their best on to the mat during the Hyderabad leg. Here is the list of three raiders who flopped during the Hyderabad leg.

#3 Monu Goyat - UP Yoddha

Monu Goyat has had a poor start to PKL 7

Monu Goyat joined the UP Yoddha from the season seven player auctions and with the company of Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga, Monu was set to be a part of the Yoddha's formidable raiding trio.

However, with Rishank ruled out of the first two games, the onus was on Monu to carry the team through and lead from the front. Unfortunately for his side, the star raider picked up just 7 raid points from two matches that saw UP Yoddha crash to two massive losses.

Having picked up 5 raid points against the Bengal Warriors, Monu failed to show up against the mighty defensive unit of the Gujarat Fortune Giants with just a solitary raid point to show.

