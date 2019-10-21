Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 reasons why Dabang Delhi lost the final

Dabang Delhi succumbed to the fierce game of Bengal Warriors

India's beloved Pro Kabaddi League saw its seventh edition conclude on the 19th of October as Bengal Warriors stole the shining trophy of PKL from right under the nose of Dabang Delhi. The final match was played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The final was highly thrilling with the score continually fluctuating. With no Maninder Singh in the squad, the Warriors looked slightly weaker in front of Delhi.

The first twenty minutes of the battle saw Delhi pace ahead as the Warriors found it challenging to pick up points, especially in the first ten minutes. Naveen Kumar, the young sensation from Delhi, was busy displaying his usual flair and the defense of Delhi also kept the rival raiders off the mat for most of the first half.

As the ultimate battle made its way towards the end of the first half, the offense and defense of the Warriors started clicking.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh, the Iranian all-rounder, who was playing his first-ever PKL season for the Warriors, brought the score to a deadlock at 17-17, courtesy a laudable performance. The defenders also pitched in and confirmed that Nabibakhsh was perennially present on the mat.

The second half saw the Warriors completely rule over Delhi and bend the match result in their direction. On the other hand, Delhi kept getting tackled and failed to make a comeback.

Now, Dabang Delhi could have won the match if they had avoided committing a few mistakes. Read to find out which blunders blocked Delhi from winning that coveted PKL 2019 trophy:

#3 Delhi failed to maintain the lead

Dabang Delhi lost the match when they gave away the massive lead to Bengal

Dabang Delhi started the battle on a brilliant note and dominated over the Warriors for quite some time. Bengal failed to pick up a single point for the first four minutes and didn't look prepared for the finale.

However, Nabibakhsh decided to work his magic and raised hopes of the Warriors' comeback by gathering a bunch of points. By the end of the first half, the Warriors, who started sloppily, tied with Delhi on 17-17.

A fairytale beginning for the team from the nation's capital didn't take much time to turn into a nightmare they dreaded. Quite a few mistakes by the defense of Delhi in the second half gifted their opponents the lead.

The rhythm that the table-toppers in the league stage played in throughout the season was lost, and the squad was unable to retain Naveen Kumar, their most valuable player. Delhi would have lifted the trophy if the team had been successful in maintaining the massive lead.

