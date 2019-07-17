Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 Reasons why the Bengaluru Bulls could win the title

The defending champions of Season 7, Bengaluru Bulls.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 is set to commence from 20th July 2019. This season will witness a new format with all teams scheduled to play two matches against their opposition with a single points table.

Bengaluru Bulls won their maiden Pro Kabaddi title last year. They achieved this milestone courtesy of the brilliance of Pawan Sehrawat in the raiding department and the composed captaincy of Rohit Kumar.

Pawan Sehrawat astonished everybody by becoming the best raider of the tournament from the first match to the final where his heroics of 22 raid points scripted an epic comeback to win the title. He scored 49.54% of Bengaluru Bulls' raid points last season.

Rohit Kumar focused on his captaincy in Season 6 where he played as a support to Pawan Sehrawat in the raiding. The defense led by Mahender Singh performed consistently under the guidance of their coach Randhir Singh and it played a vital role for Bulls' title victory in Season 6.

Bengaluru retained Rohit Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, Ankit (NYP), and Ajay (NYP) ahead of Season 7 auction.

With Randhir Singh Sehrawat as the head coach, the team signed 18 players into their squad with Mahender Singh being the most expensive buy for them at 80 lakhs.

As Pro Kabaddi is about to kick-start soon, let's take a look at three reasons why Bengaluru Bulls can retain their Pro Kabaddi title this year:

#1 The raiding duo of Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar

The raiding duo of Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat can wreak havoc for the opposition's defense.

After getting fewer chances to show his caliber in his first three seasons, Pawan Sehrawat became a breakout star in Season 6. His coach, Randhir Singh believed in Pawan's potential and nurtured his talent while he shattered records last year.

Pawan became the best raider of Season 6 with 271 raid points in 24 matches at an average of 11.29 raid points.

With 13 super 10s and 12 super raids to his name, Pawan crossed every hurdle in the opposition's defense with his hand touches, escapes, jumps, and even dubkis.

Joining him will be the new 'Captain Cool' of Pro Kabaddi, Rohit Kumar who scored 162 raid points out of 24 matches as a support raider to Pawan Sehrawat. He prioritized upon his captaincy and raided during the pressure situations that helped the team book crucial wins.

The combination of these two-star raiders is capable of taking any defense down with their precise raiding moves. It could yet again be the year of Bengaluru Bulls if the duo of Rohit and Pawan raid efficiently similar to last season.

