Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 reasons why the Patna Pirates could win the title

Yashashree Satarkar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 80 // 20 Jul 2019, 16:57 IST

Patna Pirates are three times champions of PKL.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 will commence from 20th July 2019 and the seventh season will see all teams will play each other twice in the group stage with no zonal classification in this PKL edition. All the matches will begin from 7:30 PM IST and the home legs of all teams will commence from every Saturday of a new week.

Patna Pirates are undoubtedly the most successful team in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Pirates have defended their title not only once but twice. They won the title three time, in March 2016, July 2016 and October 2017 which is the most by any team in PKL history.

Patna Pirates retained their star raider Pardeep Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, and Jawahar Dagar ahead of the PKL 7 auctions and signed 16 players for the PKL 7. Surender Nada (₹77 lakh), Neeraj Kumar (₹44.75 lakh), South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee (₹40 lakh), Iranian raider Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahali (₹35 lakh) were some of the costliest buys from the auction.

Patna Pirates are set to face the Bengaluru Bulls in their first league stage encounter on 20th July 2019. The home leg of Patna Pirates will start from 3rd August 2019 and culminate on 9th August 2019.

Here is a look at why the Pirates could win their fourth Pro Kabaddi League title.

#3 Raiding sensation Pardeep Narwal

Can 'Dubki King' Pardeep bring back glory to his team?

Pardeep Narwal's label of being a record-breaker in the Pro Kabaddi league makes him one of the most important players to watch out for from PKL 7. The highest raid point scorer of the league, Pardeep has 858 raid points out of 85 matches in his career.

With 44 Super 10s and 38 Super Raids to his name, Pardeep Narwal also tops the list of most Super 10s, second most successful raids, and most super raids by any Pro Kabaddi player.

Running hand touches, bonus, escape, jump, or kicks, he has a number of skills up his sleeve and gave rise to the 'Dubki' in kabaddi that has seen him notch up a whole lot of points all through the five editions of his participation in the league.

He has carried the raiding department of the Pirates single-handedly which shows his dominance in the league with every passing year. The 'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal will be the face of their raiding unit in Pro Kabaddi 7 and his efficiency will be key for the Pirates.

