Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 teams which can win the title after Greater Noida leg

The defense of UP Yoddha managed to silence Pawan Sehrawat & Co. on the final day of Greater Noida leg

The 12th and final week of the league stage of Pro Kabaddi 2019 concluded at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida as a part of UP Yoddha's home leg. The hosts managed to win three out of four matches at home ahead of the playoffs week.

UP Yoddha started their home leg with a victory over Dabang Delhi K.C. (50-33) and continued that form for a win over Puneri Paltan (43-39). They suffered a loss at the hands of Telugu Titans (36-41) but ended their campaign with a dominant win over Bengaluru Bulls (45-33).

Shrikant Jadhav emerged as the top raider from the home side with 25 raid points to his name in 4 matches. Skipper Nitesh Kumar scored 20 tackle points in the home leg as the highest-scoring defender of the 12th week.

After 132 matches of the league stage, Dabang Delhi K.C., Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, and Bengaluru Bulls have qualified for the playoffs this season. The knockout matches will start from 14th October and the final will be played on 19th October at EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Let's take a look at the three teams which could win the Pro Kabaddi title after the Greater Noida leg:

#3 U Mumba

U Mumba are the dark horses heading into the playoffs

U Mumba have turned into a competitive unit in the past few outings with the defense led by the corner duo of Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal. Abhishek Singh has emerged as a dependable lead raider. The likes of Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Dong Geon Lee, and Ajinkya Kapare have shown intent whenever given opportunities.

They faced Haryana Steelers in the single-header clash of the Greater Noida leg. Ajinkya Kapare and Dong Geon Lee contributed well with nine raid points each from the second-string offense. Fazel Atrachali scored eight tackle points while Sandeep Narwal attained five tackle points. U Mumba went on to register a comfortable victory (39-33).

U Mumba clashed with Dabang Delhi K.C. on the final day of the penultimate week of PKL 2019. The second half of that match started with an all-out on U Mumba as the scoreline read 27-13 in Dabang Delhi's favour. However, Abhishek Singh's 8th Super 10 of the season along with Arjun Deshwal's nine raid points saved the game as both teams ended on a breathtaking tie (37-37). Fazel Atrachali gained six tackle points to his name.

U Mumba will have a rematch with Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2 on 14th October. They will be hoping to advance to the semi-finals and face Bengal Warriors if they manage to defeat Haryana Steelers yet again.

