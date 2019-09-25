Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 teams who can win the title after Pune leg

Pankaj Mohite performed brilliantly in the final match against Bengaluru Bulls.

The ninth week of Pro Kabaddi 2019 concluded at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex as a part of Puneri Paltan's home leg. The hosts managed to win two games at home out of four with a tie and a loss in home leg matches.

Puneri Paltan kickstarted with a win over Gujarat Fortune Giants (43-33). They lost to Patna Pirates in the next outing (33-55) followed with a tied game versus Tamil Thalaivas (36-36). Puneri Paltan defeated the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls (42-38) to end the leg on a high note.

Debutant Pankaj Mohite scored 35 raid points in four games at Pune leg as the top scorer from Puneri Paltan. Skipper PO Surjeet Singh scored 17 tackle points to be the best defender of the home team.

As the tenth week of Pro Kabaddi 2019 has moved to Jaipur, let us review the top three teams who can win the title after the completion of Pune leg.

#3 U Mumba

Abhishek Singh starred against UP Yoddha.

In the first half of the season, U Mumba struggled to find a definite leader in the offence while their defence made mistakes. Safe to say, U Mumba found their lead raider in Abhishek Singh who has emerged as a stalwart this season. Skipper Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal have remained consistent thus far.

U Mumba ended the 5-match winning streak of UP Yoddha when they met each other in Mumba's single match of Pune leg. Abhishek Singh scored his 4th Super10 of the season with 11 raid points to his name. Arjun Deshwal contributed as the support raider of the side with seven raid points.

In the defence, Surinder Singh made his presence felt with 2nd High-5 of the season (six tackle points). Skipper Fazel Atrachali scored three tackle points. The team remained composed as they defeated UP Yoddha (39-36).

U Mumba with their offence working can become one of the most dominant sides this season. Their defence is rock-solid and Abhishek Singh leading the charge, they can win their second Pro Kabaddi title this season.

