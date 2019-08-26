Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 youngsters who impressed in the Chennai leg

The Chennai leg did not end well for the Tamil Thalaivas

The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League commenced on the 20th of July in Hyderabad and has completed its fifth leg now where the matches were played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The Tamil Thalaivas failed to appear victorious in any of their matches, hence disappointing their fans. Having been defeated by the Bengaluru Bulls (32-21), Jaipur Pink Panthers (28-26), U Mumba (29-24) and after tying with Anup Kumar's Puneri Paltan at 31-31, the Thalaivas were clearly unable to break the home leg curse.

Their first match against the Bulls saw some problems bubbling inside the team. Adding to their misery, Manjeet Chhillar, despite displaying a superb game in the past matches for the Tamil-Nadu based franchise, suffered an elbow injury and was forced to sit outside for the rest of the matches.

In a leg full of controversies, the matches were extremely close-called with the results being decided only in the last few minutes. Pawan Sehrawat, the high-flyer of PKL 2019, ended the campaign in Chennai with the bright green armband and 103 raid points to his name.

On the other hand, Sandeep Dhull from the Jaipur Pink Panthers appeared as the most successful defender with 33 tackle points, as the Tamil Nadu leg concluded.

A bunch of youngsters impressed the fans and pundits all across the nation with their commendable efforts. Let's have a look at the three young guns who put up a spectacular game in the Chennai leg of PKL 2019:

#3 Saurabh Nandal - Bengaluru Bulls (Defender)

Saurabh Nandal (Holding the ankles of the raider)

Saurabh Nandal made a debut for the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls as a substitute in the seventh season itself and blew everyone's minds with his extreme defensive skills.

Carrying a not out percentage of hundred to his name, Saurabh bagged the Best Defender Award in Bengaluru's match against the Tamil Thalaivas, also reaching the High 5 mark.

Ashish Kumar, who has been an important part of the Bulls' squad since the past few years, hasn't been playing up to the mark in the current season. Saurabh, taking his place, left the fans of Bengaluru in absolute awe.

