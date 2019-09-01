Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 players with most tackle points at the end of Delhi Leg

At the end of the Delhi Leg, Dabang Delhi is leading the points table

The sixth week of Pro Kabaddi 2019, which took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi saw the home team become the first side in this edition to have maintained a 100% win record in their home leg.

Dabang Delhi began their campaign at home on a high with a thrilling two-point win over the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls. Joginder Narwal's men then defeated both UP Yoddha and U Mumba before Naveen Kumar's special performance took them over the line against Patna Pirates on the final day in Delhi.

After an outstanding home leg, Delhi now sit pretty at the top of the points table while three-time champions Patna Pirates are languishing at the bottom of the table after a dismal campaign thus far.

However, with almost more than a month to go for the league stage to be completed, most teams are still in with a chance to make it to the playoffs. Hence, we could see several high-intensity games in the coming days as teams will look to gain momentum in the leadup to the playoff stages.

Although raiders could win you games from unlikely situations, a clinical performance is not possible if the defenders in a team are not up to the mark and here are five defenders with the most tackle points after the end of the Delhi Leg.

#5 Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Fazel Atrachali is seen making an ankle hold on Rohit Kumar

U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali has picked up 31 points from the 11 games that he has played so far. U Mumba played just a solitary game in the Delhi leg in which the Iranian left-corner picked up four points from the eight tackles that he attempted. However, he could not help his team win the game as the hosts Dabang Delhi proved to be too good for the season two champions.

A surprising statistic in Fazel's tally so far is that he has failed to secure a High 5 in any of the games that he has played till now. His average now stands at 2.54 tackle points per game and if U Mumba have to do well in the coming days, he will need to be at his best.

1 / 3 NEXT