Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 raiding combinations to watch out for

The season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League is set to start from July 20th this year

A brand new season of Pro Kabaddi League is set to start from July 20th this year as the twelve teams in the fray look to put their best foot forward in their surge for the title.

For some years now, Pro Kabaddi has been a major source of entertainment for sports lovers across the country. The adrenalin-pumping raids and vicious tackles have all led to PKL becoming one of the most popular competitions in India.

Raiding is one department in the game of kabaddi which has the ability to alter the proceedings of a much in just a few minutes. Although defending is equally important, it is the skills of the raiders in the team which could help a team dominate and also win a game from unlikely situations.

Hence, teams often invest heavily in procuring the services of raiders and after six seasons of the league, we have arrived at the situation where almost every team is well-balanced in its raiding department.

On that note, here are 5 raiding combinations that have the ability to make this season an extremely interesting one.

#5 Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjith (Dabang Delhi)

Naveen Kumar will yet again try to take Delhi through to the playoffs with his performances

In season 6, the duo wreaked havoc on the opposition teams as they scored a combined 325 raid points last season. This duo will continue their partnership in the upcoming season and they will hope to repeat their achievements from the previous season.

Both these players are young and although a lot of experience is not on their side, unpredictability and mobility on the mat could work to their advantage. A number of veterans of the game such as Meraj Sheykh, Ravinder Pahal, and Joginder Narwal would be present on the mat to guide these youngsters and hence, this duo could well do wonders in the upcoming season.

1 / 5 NEXT