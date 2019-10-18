Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 reasons why Bengal Warriors will win the title

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 220 // 18 Oct 2019, 16:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengal Warriors clinched a victory over U Mumba to qualify for the Final.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 will come to an end on Saturday as the two most consistent sides of the season in Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors are set to play the final on 19th October at EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad. With both teams set to feature in their first-ever final, the ongoing edition will give rise to a new champion.

Dabang Delhi K.C. defeated defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 44-38 in the first semifinal, courtesy of Naveen Goyat's 21st Super 10 of the season. In the second semifinal, the Bengal Warriors managed to outsmart U Mumba by a 37-35 margin. Sukesh Hegde led the raiding charge in the absence of Maninder Singh and finished with eight raid points from that game.

Both the teams have shown top consistency all through the season and will be keen on finishing off on a high, with a title to their credit from this season.

Dabang Express Naveen Goyat will take on the young corner duo of Rinku Narwal and Baldev Singh, which could prove to be a decisive factor in deciding the outcome of the game. Dabang Delhi have tons of experience on the defensive front, with Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal leading the side from the corner positions. will aim at stopping the offence of Bengal Warriors.

As we buildup to an exciting final, let's take a look at five reasons why the Bengal Warriors might lift the trophy this year.

#5 Lethal corner duo of Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal

Baldev Singh (right) and Rinku Narwal (left)

The corner duo of Baldev Singh (right corner) and Rinku Narwal (left) have remained dominant throughout the season, and have scored a combined total of 126 tackle points this season. They have formed the third-best corner combination of this season with 11 High-5s to their name.

Baldev Singh has a tackle strike rate of 55.17% this season, which is the highest by any defender from Warriors. Rinku, on the other hand, has a 49.6% tackle strike rate. The advantage with Bengal Warriors is undoubtedly the form of their young defensive corners, who have contributed equally. If one of them fails, the other one leads the defence and scores consistently.

Rinku Narwal has five tackle points against Dabang Delhi K.C. while Baldev has three in two matches played against the Joginder Narwal-led side. Rinku can execute his ankle holds precisely, and Baldev Singh can make an impact with his beastly blocks. They will play a vital role in stopping the likes of Chandran Ranjith and Naveen Goyat from picking up points.

1 / 5 NEXT