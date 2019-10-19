Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 reasons why Dabang Delhi might lift the trophy

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 76 // 19 Oct 2019, 13:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Dabang Delhi K.C. clinch their first-ever PKL title?

Pro Kabaddi 2019, the seventh edition of India's most celebrated kabaddi tournament, is all set to play host to the summit clash of the competition on the 19th of October at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The finals will see Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors lock horns in both the teams' first-ever title clash appearance, and the contest is certain to go all the way down to the final minute.

Having failed to make the playoffs of the first five seasons, Dabang Delhi made it to the playoffs last season and beat the Bengal Warriors in the first eliminator, before they lost to the U.P. Yoddha in the third eliminator. However, the Warriors have made the knockout stages in both the last two seasons, and will know how to handle the pressure of the finals.

With both teams having made an impression in the league stages and carried the top form into the knockouts, the summit clash is certain to give rise to some serious fireworks.

Here are five reasons why Dabang Delhi could be pipped to clinch the title against the Bengal Warriors.

#5 Delhi's overall teamwork

In terms of teamwork, Delhi aced high-time!

Breaking records and winning awards all by an individual player never helps a team win, immaculate teamwork does. Consider the case for the Bengaluru Bulls, who finally succumbed under pressure, despite Pawan Sehrawat's show in the semifinal.

Despite Naveen Kumar's tremendous performance this season, the team has not depended entirely on the youngster to bring about wins for the side. Instead, the likes of Chandran Ranjit and Vijay have contributed on the raiding front, while on the defensive front, the experience from Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane has worked well for the side.

Given that the team has been able to revive Naveen quickly every time he has gone on to the bench, expect the youngster to put in yet another impressive show, aided by top performances from all of his teammates.

1 / 4 NEXT